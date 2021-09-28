The Mobile City Council voted down a resolution on Tuesday, Sept. 28 that would’ve asked Mayor Sandy Stimpson to consider Mobile Public Library employees essential workers and make them eligible for a $5,000 bonus through the city’s American Rescue Plan funds.

The resolution, sponsored by Councilman Fred Richardson, failed on a 2-4 vote, with only himself and Councilwoman Bess Rich voting in favor.

Rich argued that throughout the city’s history library employees had been considered city employees, until recently. She added that staffers at the library branches provided services during the pandemic and deserved the bonuses.

“They did an excellent job, the library responded (to the pandemic) immensely. They do not need to be city employees to be considered essential.”

Stimpson and other councilors disagreed. Stimpson asked councilors to vote the resolution down and implied he wouldn’t grant the request even if officially asked.

Council Vice President C.J. Small joined colleagues in voting down the resolution. He said the Mobile Public Library receives more than 70 percent of its budget from the city of Mobile. This includes branches outside the city, like in Bayou la Batre, Saraland and other places. Small said he didn’t think it was fair for the city to foot such a big percentage of the bill and be responsible for the bonuses when other cities contributed less.

“My question is this fair to the city?,” Small asked. “I came up with the answer that it’s not. I will not support this resolution.”

Rich clarified that the ARP funds used for the bonuses would be “targeted” only to full-time library employees who worked at branches within the city limits.

Councilman Joel Daves had the strongest rebuke of the proposed resolution, saying that calling non-city employees, like library staff, “essential workers” could open the door to other non-employees being considered for pay bumps, like those who work in hospitals, food banks and others. Workers, he said, actually had to face the public during the pandemic.

In other business, the council unanimously approved the renaming of Tricentennial Park in honor of Richardson. The park will now be known as the Fredrick D. Richardson Tricentennial Park.

“I’m very happy to see this transpire,” Rich said. “I was here and served with Mr. Richardson during his early tenure and he took a special interest in the park. It was very important to Mr. Richardson.”

Richardson, who said he helped develop the park named in honor of the city’s tricentennial celebration in 2002, wanted to make sure it remained a family friendly park. He said that’s why athletic facilities were never added to it.

“I want to thank this council for putting this item on the agenda,” he said. “I don’t take this lightly. I appreciate the effort.”