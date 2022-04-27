The Mobile City Council has announced two separate committee meetings on redistricting and proposed zoning rules.

An administrative services committee meeting will discuss two new redistricting maps and the possibility of the city performing a racially polarized voting study. The meeting is set for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3 in the council conference room on the ninth floor of Government Plaza.

The council has until Aug. 12 to either approve a map introduced by Mayor Sandy Stimpson, or a new map. Five of seven votes are required to approve or replace Stimpson’s maps. If councilors can’t get five or more votes to approve changes by the deadline, Stimpson’s map will become law.

The current map proposed by Stimpson includes four Black voting age majority districts and three White-majority districts. It would mark the first time since Mobile went to a mayor-council form of government that a majority of districts would feature a majority of Black voters.

The mayor’s plan has been criticized since it was first introduced for not containing a larger share of Black voters in District 7. Currently, Stimpson’s plan would give Black voters almost a 51 percent majority in the district, which is represented by Council Vice President Gina Gregory, a White woman and the only woman currently on the council.

The two maps being discussed create a 53 percent and 54 percent Black voting-age majority respectively. The maps were created by a local voting rights group and a coalition of local pastors.

A committee of the whole, which includes all councilors, will discuss the proposed Unified Development Code (UDC) on May 10 at 1 p.m. in the council chambers on the first floor of Government Plaza.

The UDC basically consists of an amended zoning ordinance. The current ordinance dates back to the 1960s and this change is an attempt by Stimpson’s office to modernize the code.

A very similar UDC was voted down by the previous council right before new members took office in November. Many of the issues raised during the first vote have been changed in order to ensure easier passage. One such issue was auxiliary buildings, or mother-in-law suites, which will no longer be allowed by right.

Some issues remain, however, like Africatown residents’ insistence on a “safe zone” that would protect the historic community from encroaching industry.