A council ad-hoc committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 to discuss salaries of Municipal Court Judges.

Councilwoman Gina Gregory will serve as chair and is joined by Councilman Joel Daves and Councilman C.J. Small on the committee, which had to postpone its meeting on Feb. 11 due to judges’ absences.

The judges have asked the council for raises and also want councilors to appoint fill-in judges for when the current jurists can’t sit on the bench due to illness, or other absence. The committee will meet in the council conference room on the ninth floor of Government Plaza.

The following week, as a result of Mardi Gras, the City Council will hold its regular meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The meeting will take place at 10:30 a.m. in the Auditorium in Government Plaza. The pre-council meeting will take place earlier that morning at 9 a.m. in the Council Conference Room on the 9th Floor of the South Tower in Government Plaza.