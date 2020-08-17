Those interested in addressing the Mobile City Council on an agenda item at Tuesday’s meeting have until noon today to contact the city clerk’s office.

The council decided last week to return to virtual meetings via Zoom. Citizens can reach the Clerk’s office at: cityclerk@cityofmobile.org or 251-208-7411. Citizens, who have met the deadlines outlined above, will then receive information on how to join the virtual meetings.

The council will also hold a number of key committee meetings this week, as they return to virtual meetings.

This afternoon at 3 p.m., the Council Capital Improvement Program Committee will meet to discuss the status of the program. Council Vice President C.J. Small, who is chair of the committee, is joined on it by Councilmen Fred Richardson and John Williams.

Tomorrow, following the regular Council meeting, the Rules Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the council’s meeting rules with regard to public and council members time for public address and deliberation. Councilman John Williams, who chairs the committee, is joined on it by Councilwoman Bess Rich and Councilman Small.

Following that, at 2:00 p.m., the Public Safety Committee will meet to discuss proposed changes to the ordinance creating the Police Citizens Advisory Committee. Councilman Fred Richardson, who chairs the committee, is joined on it by Councilwoman Gina Gregory and Councilman John Williams.