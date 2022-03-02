The co-sponsor of an ordinance to ban camping on public property doesn’t know what the future holds for the legislation, as it is scheduled to come up for a vote at the Mobile City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 8.

Councilman Ben Reynolds said the discussion has morphed into a debate on how to mitigate the city’s homeless issue, which was not his original intention. He supports the move to deal with what he has characterized as a “public health and safety issue.”

“I don’t know how the vote will go,” he said. “I hope my colleagues have the courage to step up and solve the problem.”

Reynolds’ comments came after the proposal sparked a heated debate among himself and members of the council’s public safety committee, which is chaired by Council Vice President Gina Gregory and includes District 2 Councilman William Carroll and District 6 Councilman Scott Jones.

The committee took no action on the item, meaning it didn’t give a recommendation one way or the other before the scheduled vote, Gregory said. She called the meeting an information gathering session.

Carroll said he would vote against the camping ban.

“We can’t create a criminal problem with no resolution,” Carroll said. “We have to get some resolution and put some hope in place before we can do that. I don’t see any help with this, just a bigger problem.”

At the meeting, members received information on the city’s homeless population from Executive Director of External and Community Affairs Anitra Henderson and Senior Director of Community Development James Roberts.

Henderson said Housing First, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending homelessness, reported 200 homeless people through its Point in Time Count in 2020 and between 600 and 800 on a waiting list for services. One issue facing the homeless community is the market rate for housing, which is used as a guide for housing choice vouchers, is actually below what a lot of landlords charge for housing, Henderson said.

“A lot of the affordable housing is more expensive than market rate,” she said.

This and other issues lead to a gap in services. Gregory acknowledged that gap during the meeting and asked if there were enough beds to adequately serve the homeless currently living in encampments.

“Do we have 200 beds available?” She asked.

Gregory also posed questions to Dale Pheiffer, co-founder of Driftwood Village, which is set to become the city’s first tiny housing nonprofit organization.

Pheiffer told Gregory that the group is looking for land to build its collection of tiny homes and is working with Build Mobile to get through any regulatory hurdles that may exist. He said the group was within a month of being able to present its idea to members of the council.

Driftwood Village, Pheiffer said, would be transitional housing and would allow a home for up to two years, with help to secure a job, an ID and get mental health care.