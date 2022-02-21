Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration wants to have a consultant review the city’s animal sheltering policies and procedures, according to the Mobile City Council agenda for Tuesday.

The $30,000 contract with Team Shelter USA will be on the agenda for the first time at the regular meeting, which means councilors will most likely delay for a week, per the body’s rules. The contract would review the current shelter programs and protocols with best practices in mind, Shelter Director Ali Rellinger wrote in a cover letter to councilors.

“As part of this assessment, city ordinances, state laws, targeted community programs, and all areas of animal welfare will be considered to develop a roadmap to develop resources needed to improve services in the most impactful way,” she wrote. “Other topics that will be included in this assessment are the evaluation of intake policies, issues with feral cat populations (e.g. community cats), population management, shelter housing and enrichment, shelter medicine and surgery and live outcome programs along with recommendations for sustainable resolution, and recommendations for a new facility based on this needs assessment.”

Dr. Sara Pizano, of Team Shelter, will be conducting the review, Rellinger wrote. Pizano is both a graduate of Columbia University and Cornell. She has previously served in several animal services positions in South Florida, Rellinger wrote, including the Director of Miami-Dade Animal Services, a shelter with an intake of more than 35,000 animals per year.

“Dr. Pizano is a leading expert in shelter reform with unprecedented results,” Rellinger wrote. “She is a positive force helping organizations by creating cost effective programs and eliminating waste so they reach their full potential.”

Pizano has conducted more than 115 similar shelter assessments.