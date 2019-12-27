In more fallout from a failed annexation vote in November, one member of the Mobile City Council is proposing a withdrawal of all police and fire services from the three-mile police jurisdiction extending out from the city’s western edge.

Councilman Joel Daves is sponsoring the ordinance that would mandate the change, which is set to appear for a first read on council’s agenda for its Tuesday, Dec. 31 meeting.

“The citizens of Mobile are currently providing over $20 million in unreimbursed public safety services every year to residents of the county who are not residents of the City of Mobile and do not pay all of the taxes residents of Mobile pay,” Daves said in a statement Friday. “It is time for these resources to be devoted to the people who are paying for them.”

The proposal comes after a majority of councilors voted to allow a 13,000-resident portion of the unincorporated area of West Mobile to come into the city last month. However, the annexation vote needed a supermajority of five members to be approved and failed in a 4-3 split along racial lines. Only the four white councilors voted in favor of the proposal.

The discussion was somewhat marred at the time by mailers sent to residents in districts led by council President Levon Manzie and Council Vice President C.J. Small accusing county residents of the unincorporated area as not paying their fair share for some city services.

At the time, Manzie said the revelation woke “a sleeping giant” and vowed that the council would take action to rectify the situation. However, in September of 2016, Manzie, Small and Councilman Fred Richardson voted against a similar proposal to reduce the size of the city’s police jurisdiction by half — effectively killing it at the time.

Mobile is mandated by state law to only provide the level of service that is funded by the business license fees collected in that area. This would be equivalent to some $2 million. The new ordinance would call to repeal any business license “taxes” paid in the area.

In its attempt to push through an ordinance that would reduce the police jurisdiction in 2016, Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration informed councilors that roughly $27 million is spent on the jurisdiction every year.

The proposed ordinance, which will likely be delayed a week due to council rules, calls for the implementation of a rollback of services to take place by Jan. 1, 2022. Although, the exact date of the withdrawal will be decided by Stimpson and members of the Mobile County Commission.

“This window of over two years should ensure more than ample time for the County and residents receiving these services to budget for, hire and train a replacement first responders,” Daves said.