Shortly after taking office in 2013, Mayor Sandy Stimpson took a power tool to the door of his office — a symbolic gesture to his campaign’s promise to be more open than his predecessor.

Nearly eight years later, long-time Councilman Fred Richardson believes the current mayor has replaced the wooden door with a “steel wall” between himself and the Mobile City Council.

That’s one of the reasons Richardson, the 80-year-old representative of District 1, plans to run for the city’s top office during next year’s municipal election. Unlike Stimpson, Richardson says he would improve the relationship between councilors and the mayor’s office.

“On day one I’m tearing that down,” Richardson said of the hypothetical wall. “There’s value in the council and mayor’s office working together.”

As mayor, Richardson said he would work with councilors and let them know what he intends to place on each council meeting’s agenda before it appears publicly. Highlighting a previous fight with Stimpson over the council’s right to hire a media specialist, Richardson said he would work with the body and the City Clerk’s office to give them the resources they need to do their jobs.

Richardson is referring to Stimpson suing the council in 2018 after it rehired Marion Steinfels as media specialist after Stimpson fired her. Many on the council believed the firing to be politically motivated, and after months of arbitration, the two sides worked out a deal that let Steinfels continue in the position she still holds today. Richardson said that kind of fighting amongst the two sides has continued to make Stimpson’s “One Mobile” campaign slogan impossible.

“I would waste no time fighting with the council,” Richardson said. “If there’s friction between the council and mayor, there’s friction in the community. They pick sides.”

Richardson also brought up Stimpson’s unwillingness to adhere to a council-adopted budget last year. He specifically noted the council approved an additional $750,000 for what is now known as Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex, and instead of vetoing the measure added to the budget, Stimpson simply did not act on it after it was passed.

“When the council passed the budget, he should’ve vetoed it,” Richardson said.

Stimpson took the same action with a 2.5-percent, across-the-board raise that the council voted to implement for public service workers and instead continued with a merit-based incentive bonus program for the department.

On a more personal level, Richardson still has issues with how Stimpson addresses the council at its public meetings. When he was new to office, Stimpson placed a podium in front of the council dais and would speak with his back to councilors but later placed a podium at his seat off to the side of the dais. Still, Richardson said, he has an issue with it.

“At first he had his back to us and he has his side to us,” Richardson said. “He doesn’t speak to us, he speaks to the people. There’s no respect.”

For years Stimpson’s office has defended his actions during his addresses by saying he doesn’t want to appear to turn his back on constituents.

As far as local issues go, Richardson said he would work to bring more money into neighborhoods often neglected by the municipal government process. For example, Richardson said before the council instituted the capital improvement program, or CIP, no street in District 1 had been paved using city money from 1997, when he took office, to 2016.

Richardson also said he would work to improve the speed at which CIP projects are completed, noting that there are infrastructure projects from 2017 that are still not completed. He put the blame for those kinds of delays on Stimpson’s hiring practices. The mayor’s office, last year, hired a flurry of engineers to help take on projects efficiently, but Richardson said the city could use part of its $60 million reserve funds to hire even more personnel to pump out projects.

The reserve fund, which Stimpson and other councilors have argued didn’t exist until he took office, has helped to improve the city’s standing with lending agencies.

Ultimately, Richardson said becoming mayor has always been one of his goals.

“I’ve seen some great things happen in this city,” Richardson told Lagniappe. “I’ve seen the transformation of the downtown area because of Mayor (Mike) Dow, and I’ve seen the transformation of the Port. I’ve also seen many missed opportunities in our neighborhoods that I believe I can take advantage of when I’m mayor.”