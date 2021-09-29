Whenever Mayor Sandy Stimpson asked how Council President Levon Manzie was doing, the District 2 representative would almost always respond “so far, so good.” The mayor recounted their interactions during a celebration of the late councilman’s life at St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday.

Manzie died on Sunday, Sept. 19 of unknown reasons. He had battled kidney disease since he was a young teenager and had previously received two kidney transplants from family members.

Stimpson called Manzie “kind, sincere” and “calm” during his speech to mourners. Those attributes were especially important for the man who served as the second Black president of the council.

“Levon was much more than that,” Stimpson said. “He was the glue that held us all together. He would help the council and the administration unite. The city was blessed because (Manzie) was a peacemaker.”

In speaking to Manzie’s family, Stimpson told the crowd he learned a lot about his 38-year-old colleague. For instance, Stimpson joked that while Manzie’s favorite meal was fried chicken and rice, he was a picky eater. If Manzie saw a server come close to breathing on his food, he wouldn’t eat it.

Manzie also never paid for a meal, Stimpson joked. Instead, as the meal came to an end, Manzie would pat his pockets and tell companions he forgot his wallet.

The councilman was a “night owl,” Stimpson said and on a few occasions colleagues waited for him during early meetings.

“On occasion, he would run a little late for a meeting,” Stimpson said. “We all understood.”

Given the illness he battled, Stimpson told the crowd, Manzie would no longer face pain, or struggles from ongoing kidney disease.

“If you asked him how he’s doing now, he wouldn’t say ‘so far, so good,’” Stimpson said. “He’d say it’s so much better than I ever dreamed.”

State Rep. Napoleon Bracy said he and Manzie became friends as members of the same fraternity who rose through the political ranks together.

“He was one of the best elected officials I’ve ever seen in my life,” Bracy said of Manzie.

Like Stimpson, Bracy also lightened the mood with a story. He told the crowd that he and Manzie texted each other in code from time to time. Last Wednesday, Bracy texted “Bro” to Manzie and the councilman called him.

During their conversation, Bracy heard the beeping of machines behind Manzie and asked if he was in the hospital. Kind of astonished by the guess, Manzie confirmed that he was. Bracy then asked him which hospital he had been admitted to because his wife works at Springhill Medical Center.

“‘I wish I was at Springhill because you have a pretty wife,’” Bracy said Manzie told him.

Bracy also said Manzie, the pastor of St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, would check on the sick in his congregation even when he was sick himself. Manzie checked in on a congregant at Mobile Infirmary after he had been admitted as a patient.

“Man, he was that kind of person,” Bracy said.

Many members of the St. Joseph congregation had the privilege of watching Manzie grow up in the church and then take over the flock from his father Charles Manzie, Nettie Curtis said.

“We knew him when he took his first steps and when he gave his first speech,” she said. “We have known him all of his life. We owned a piece of his heart and he owned a piece of ours.”

Curtis said Manzie had a dream from a very early age to become a politician. The passion to preach came later. Curtis called her pastor “steadfast.”

“He bit off more than he could chew and then chewed it,” she said. “Levon waited in the shadow of his father for many years, but when he came into his own, he became Reverend Levon Manzie. When he came into his own, he became Councilman Levon Manzie. When he came into his own he became President Manzie.”

In a Eulogy of Manzie, the Rev. Tyler Hardiman told the crowd that it’s never about how long you live, but what you do during your life. Hardiman said Jesus Christ lived to 33 and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. died at 39 and both turned “the world upside down.”

“Levon Manzie turned Mobile County upside down,” he said.

Hardiman said Manzie’s ability to reach out and find common ground with everyone “across the board” was a strength.

“Everyone across the board is here to prove he had an impact on everyone regardless of ethnicity,” he said. “(Manzie) helped people who didn’t love him. He helped those who voted against him.”

Following the nearly three-hour service, Manzie’s body was taken throughout the city of Mobile before he was laid to rest at Pine Crest Cemetery on Dauphin Island Parkway. When the hearse carrying Manzie passed Government Plaza, the vehicle passed under a giant American flag.