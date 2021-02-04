A video showing a fight downtown and two horse-mounted Mobile Police officers seemingly casually watching the fracas has a Mobile City Councilman ready to act.

Councilman Fred Richardson, who is running for mayor in 2021, told Lagniappe councilors should “take a look” at the MPD policy regarding mounted police. As chairman of the council’s public safety committee, Richardson said the body could call for a meeting to review it.

While MPD Chief Lawrence Battiste said the short video looks bad, it doesn’t capture the full actions of both of the officers on horseback. In actuality, Battiste said, the officers in question had radioed for ground backup as soon as they arrived on scene and that backup arrived within one minute of being called.

“One minute later, support showed up,” Battiste said. “That’s an incredible response time.”

Battiste defended the officers’ actions, stating that MPD policy dictates a mounted officer stay with the horse at all times. However, Battiste acknowledged that in some instances an officer “could or would” leave a mounted position if a situation called for it.

“There are no absolutes in what we do,” Battiste said.

As for the usefulness of mounted officers, Battiste said they are good at crowd control during parades. One police horse can move the same amount of people as five to 10 officers, he said. Horses also allow a higher vantage point for officers controlling dense crowds.

In addition to parades, mounted officers are used during busy times downtown and during the holiday season when the city’s shopping malls can become crowded, Battiste said.

The police horses can also be a useful public relations tool and really help the department participate in community policing, he said.