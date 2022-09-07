Following a sometimes contentious redistricting process, the city of Mobile will soon turn its attention to the question of annexation.

The new district lines, approved last month, resulted in the drawing of four Black majority districts for the first time in city history and some are looking for the annexation debate to produce “equitable” results when it comes to population demographics.

District 2 Councilman William Carroll is one of those voices. He believes an annexation plan should help preserve the city’s Black majority, while also helping to grow the city.

“I’m not against annexation,” he said. “I also feel annexation has to be done in a manner that is good for everyone. It needs to be equitable and fair.”

A city can annex new population one of three ways in the state of Alabama: A neighborhood or neighborhoods can unanimously agree to be taken in by the city; the State Legislature can vote to make a city bigger; or the city council can vote to allow a referendum of the population in an unincorporated area. If a simple majority of those voters choose to join the city, then the unincorporated area becomes part of the city.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration will again attempt to convince members of the Mobile City Council to allow the referendum. A similar move to annex a portion of West Mobile failed in 2019, due to the lack of a supermajority.

Carroll has been the only member of the council to hint at what Stimpson’s office is looking at in terms of annexation. At a previous council meeting, the District 2 representative said the plan would include adding 26,000 new residents from West Mobile. That number would increase the city’s population from about 184,000 to 210,000. At 210,000, Mobile would move to the second-largest city in the state, behind only Huntsville.

“The target goal is about 200,000 in population,” Carroll said.

While the city was looking at an annexation scenario that included adding 26,000 residents, the number has since changed, city spokesperson Candace Cooksey said.

“We could get to that number, but that may not be the number in the plan,” she said. “The number has changed already in some ways.”

The plan, Carroll said, would at least slightly impact the city’s current demographics. Stimpson’s office has not publicly released a new annexation plan, but has been working on one for some time. Currently, the administration is meeting with stakeholders about the plan before releasing it publicly, Cooksey confirmed.

Cooksey called the administration’s new annexation plan “not finished,” but said they’ve taken the bones of the plan to stakeholder groups and to councilors to “do this the right way.”

“We’re making sure to include those who want to be involved,” she said. “There will be a time when we present this to the public for feedback before a vote.”

One such stakeholder is Freddy Wheeler, secretary of the West Mobile Annexation Committee. He said enthusiasm from the group about becoming Mobile citizens has only grown since the council defeated the 2019 plan.

“Out west is beginning to and will continue to boom and because of the geographical situation the city finds itself in, it can only annex westward,” Wheeler said. “The city needs population.”

As communities out west continue to grow, he said, so will revenue that the city could gain from annexation. Currently, the city takes in about $2 million annually from the portion of the police jurisdiction that would most likely be considered for annexation, Wheeler said. By law, the city can only collect half of the sales tax revenue and business license fees produced in the area covered by police protection but outside city limits. If that portion of the police jurisdiction is added to the city, the amount of revenue generated would double. The area would also be subject to city ad valorum taxes after five years.

The committee’s willingness to join the city doesn’t mean the group would never consider incorporation or annexation into another city, like Semmes, but Wheeler said right now the focus is on the new proposed plan to join Mobile.

“If this fails, the preference would be to incorporate ourselves, but that’s up for the people to decide,” he said.

As for people deciding, District 5 Councilman Joel Daves said he supports allowing those in West Mobile to vote in an annexation referendum.

“I’m in favor of us giving people the opportunity to decide to be annexed into the city of Mobile,” he said. “I think it’s good for them and I think it’s good for the city.”

Like many annexation proponents, Daves said he believes the city needs to grow. However, he’ll only sign off on annexation if it’s a “net positive” for residents of Mobile.

District 1 Councilman Cory Penn said he understands the city needs to grow, but he’s also going to listen to the concerns of constituents on the issue.

District 6 Councilman Scott Jones said the city has to get annexation done. While being able to keep up with the growth west is important, moving the city above 200,000 in population is also significant, he said, because of new grant opportunities it would unlock. It also prevents the city from being unable to grow in the future, something that wouldn’t be the case if residents in West Mobile incorporated.

“It keeps us from being landlocked,” Jones said. “It gives us the ability to grow in the future.”

Jones also seemed committed to not moving backward from redistricting. He indicated that District 7 would have to remain with a 53 percent Black voting age population.

“We can’t go backwards from where we are with the demographics,” he said.

District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds is also in favor of annexation and is ready for the discussion.

“I think everybody’s pretty much prepared to discuss this,” he said. “Get it out there and let’s have that discussion.”

Reynolds pushed away concerns of the annexation being too pricey for the city by arguing that Mobile has already been paying for police protection and some fire protection out there for years. The infrastructure out west is also newer, he said, which means the maintenance needs on it would be less costly.