A Mobile City Council committee will receive an update on the city’s capital improvement program (CIP) early next week.

The council’s CIP committee, chaired by Councilman C.J. Small and featuring councilmen John Williams and Fred Richardson, will meet at 1 p.m. in the council conference on the ninth floor of Government Plaza to hear an update on the program as a whole as well as updates on projects in each district.

The CIP takes about $21 million in sales tax revenue and splits it evenly among the city’s seven council district. During each fiscal year councilors and city staff coordinate with one another to complete infrastructure projects compiled through resident surveys and 3-1-1 calls.

Advertisements

When the program was first instituted, the city estimated it had a backlog of $250 million in infrastructure projects. In a recent Lagniappe story, Executive Director of Public Works Jim DeLapp said the city has worked through roughly 26 percent of the list, with more than $63 million spent since 2016.

Following the CIP committee meeting, the council’s ad-hoc committee on municipal judges salaries will meet at 2 p.m. Councilwoman Gina Gregory, who chairs the committee, and members councilmen Joel Daves and C.J. Small will discuss a request from judges for council-appointed, fill-in judges and raises for both full and part-time judges.

As a result of Mardi Gras on Tuesday, Feb. 25, the council will hold its regularly scheduled meeting that week on Wednesday, Feb. 26. at 10:30 a.m. A pre-conference meeting will precede it at 9 a.m. in the council conference room.