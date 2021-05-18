After 26 years in public service, Councilwoman Bess Rich will not seek re-election in 2021, she announced at the end of Tuesday’s Mobile City Council meeting.

Rich’s service to the city came mostly during her 19 years as a representative for the council’s District 6, but she also spent seven years as a commissioner on the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System.

“I never considered this a job; it was an honor and a privilege,” she said, following the portion of the meeting designated for councilor comments.

Rich said during her years of service she “tried to be very consistent” and worked to earn the respect of council colleagues, even if they didn’t always agree. She viewed her role as a check on the mayor’s office and candidly stated that some mayors didn’t always appreciate that.

“I want to see future councils serve as a check and balance and not just a rubber stamp,” she said.

Of her 19 years on council, Rich was the body’s representative to the city’s Planning Commission for a decade. As the only member of the commission not appointed by the mayor, Rich approached her job on that body in much the same way as she did council.

“That was a challenge since developers and residents are all passionate about zoning changes,” she said. “I feel the mayor-appointed board needs more diverse community representation.”

In her remarks, Rich said she spearheaded the effort to begin televising council meetings, which in turn has resulted in livestreaming the official gatherings. She said she was the first council to hold regular district meetings, beginning in the early 1990s. Transparency was always one of her top priorities, she said.

Rich fought back tears as she spoke about the support of her husband Leonard, who was in attendance at Government Plaza, along with her granddaughter.

Council President Levon Manzie thanked Rich for her service on the council, which will end with the swearing in of a new District 6 representative in November.

“I met her as a sophomore in high school and she’s only gotten better,” Manzie said. “I know the citizens of District 6 are going to miss your intelligence and ingenuity.”

Rich said she plans to serve out the remainder of her term before handing the reins to whomever is elected to replace her. Josh Woods, executive director of the Grounds, has announced his intention to run for the seat. In a statement, he thanked Rich for her service.

“Following a long career of public service and leadership within the city and communities of Mobile, I would like to congratulate Mrs. Rich on her retirement from the Mobile City Council,” he said in a statement. “With all that has been accomplished throughout her many years of service, I have garnered much respect and would like to publicly thank Mrs. Rich for all that has been accomplished within and outside of District 6.”

Army veteran Scott Jones has also announced his intention to run for the seat Rich is leaving. Among his platform planks, Jones said in a statement he wants to help maintain the integrity and safety of neighborhoods in District 6.