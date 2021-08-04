Saraland Head Coach Jeff Kelly

Photo | Mike Kittrell

The official countdown for the Alabama High School Athletic Association 2021 football season began on Monday, the first day AHSAA teams were allowed to hold on-field practices for the season.

Some teams took advantage of the players not yet beginning classes to hold morning practices and beat some of the heat and humidity of the day. Others decided to stick to the afternoon practices that will become commonplace next week when classes begin.

And as is expected in this area, there was an afternoon thunderstorm that altered some practice plans.

One aspect of the opening day of practice that remained intact was the enthusiasm that moved up a notch with the first day of practice. Even with weather issues, whether it was heat or rain and thunder, coaches spoke of the noticeable uptick in the players’ approach to drills on Monday.

The season will open locally on Thursday, Aug. 19, with a pair of games and be followed Friday, Aug. 20 with another 13 games and two jamborees involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area. There will be two more games on Saturday, Aug. 21. Only two teams — St. Luke’s and Davidson — will be idle the first week of the season.

“Man, I tell you, every first day (of practice) is always exciting and today was just that,” Alma Bryant head coach Bart Sessions said. “The kids were excited, the coaches were excited. All of us, kids and coaches alike, were a little out of shape and we’ve got to get in better shape, but I thought there was great excitement and I was very pleased with the first day of practice.

“I think our kids, their confidence is growing and they are starting to realize their abilities. Young players are going to do young things, but what we’re going to have is enthusiasm and we’re going to have kids fly around and play hard. We may not be the biggest and we may not be the fastest in the world but we’re going to give it everything we’ve got.”

The start of the season became more real for the players with Monday’s start of fall practices, Sessions said.

“The countdown is on at this point and when you can point that out to them that, hey, after today we’re down to 10 practices before it’s game week, those kinds of things start sinking in a little bit. It will be here before you know it,” he said.

Weather concerns and conditioning weren’t the only factors to be faced with the start of fall drills. Some teams have had to deal with other issues as well.

“We’re back at it,” Baker head coach Steve Normand said. His team spent a few days in quarantine in mid-July because of COVID-19 concerns. “We were back last week. The only time we missed was during the dead period, when you can only condition and lift. We missed a week of lifting but that’s not nearly as bad as missing a whole week of practice.

“We had a great day today and it was exciting on that first official day back. It was certainly more exciting than normal. They moved around a little bit better than normal. … We’ve been doing this since summer began and we didn’t do a whole lot different as far as the practice schedule goes but it just seems like everybody was a little bit more excited today and they flew around a little better than usual.”

Because of the recent quarantine, the COVID-19 issue returned to the forefront for Normand and his staff and taking health precautions and being prepared in case players have to miss some practice time or games has returned as a focus of what takes place.

“One thing I’m very concerned about is making sure our backups are ready,” Normand said. “We want to get as deep as we can going into that first week of the season, because even if you prepare for all this you can’t prepare for what could happen when everybody gets back in school. I don’t know how that’s going to be; we’re going to take as many precautions as we can and we’re even going above and beyond what is required from us from the district.

“… I met with my AD today about what we’re going to do. Once the season ended and we started to relax our protocols a little bit, and now that this Delta variance has reared its ugly head we’re kind of going back to what we did before, which is taking temperatures, questioning (the players) about if they have any (illness) feelings or if they have been around anybody with COVID, because I tell you, what’s weird is I’ve had a lot of kids lately who have missed practice because they have been exposed by their parents. … I’ve had three or four kids who have had some symptoms who we have been keeping under quarantine even after we got back from our regular quarantine. So yes, it’s kind of scary. … We’re going to go back to make sure our guys are masked up when we are inside the fieldhouse and when we are inside the weight room … and go back to the disinfecting.”

At Bayside Academy, the first day was welcomed by all.

“Up front folks are doing OK and we’ve got a good little running back,” Bayside Academy head coach Phil Lazenby said. “We don’t have a lot of players but we’ve got some good ones. What I saw today — of course there were no pads or anything, we’ll be in shorts the next three days — but I like their attitude. I don’t know if we’re going to be world-beaters or not, but I do know we’ve got some kids that can play.”

“I thought (the enthusiasm) was very good. It was hot this morning as it’s been the last two weeks … but I like their attitude, I like the kids and they like each other. It’s going to be a fun year. I don’t know how many games we’re going to win, I have no clue, but a lot of times it’s according to how good everybody else is. … It’s a different season and the kids will have to improve themselves but I enjoy it and I enjoy this bunch of kids.”

At Vigor, head coach John McKenzie was pleased with the start of drills.

“I thought it was a good day and the kids worked extremely hard and we got a lot done,” he said. “I’m just excited about what we’re doing and the talent level that we’ve got and the work ethic. As a coach you don’t want to be satisfied but I’m excited by what I’m seeing from some of our guys and the work that we’re putting in.

“Now it’s like, this is the beginning of a new day. Everything we do now, it’s like, now it’s going to count as to what we put on our resume (for the season). It’s not like we’re trying to get bigger, stronger, faster, now it’s that we’re getting ready for our first football game that’s going to count toward everything we do. That created a different atmosphere from the summer workouts and the 7-on-7 things we did. You notice the difference. It’s football season now. We talked about 18 days before kickoff. We’ve had Blount (rival and season-opening opponent) on our minds for a while but it got turned up today. That’s the easy part, when you’re playing your rival, to get everybody’s attention.”

At Orange Beach, a young program, head coach Chase Smith said he was glad to get his guys on the field and see how they would react.

“I thought it went really well,” he said. “My goal is to carry on from what we did the last two months of the summer and I was real pleased with the kids. There was a lot of focus, a lot of energy, a lot of positivity out there, so we’re looking forward to the days ahead and getting ready for that first Friday night and kickoff for sure.”

Because of the youth of his team and program, the feel of the first day of practice was different.

“We’re still trying to build, build, build and get numbers up and get kids out there,” Smith said. “It’s the same, but it’s different because you’re still in the process of building things and building up your senior class. There’s a different feel to it, especially numbers-wise. We’re a small school but percentage-wise — if you look at the percentage of our students that are out (for football), we’ve probably got the biggest percentage around, but the overall numbers aren’t that high.”

The official start of practice should help in generating more players, Smith said.

“We try to keep it lighter in the summer; we’re still getting things done in preparation, but (Monday) was like, this is the first day of fall camp and this is the countdown to the first game, it’s here, so there’s definitely a different feel when it’s August,” he said. “There definitely is a different feel.”

Rain shortened and hampered what the B.C. Rain team was able to get done on Monday, but head coach Lawrence Yelding said he was still pleased with what he saw from his team.

“The countdown has started,” he said. “We were ready to get started and we had a decent day. We got chased in a little bit by the rain, and we were disappointed in that, but we wanted to get them out there in as close to a school day as possible, so we brought them in a little bit later (in the day). We got some weight room in and got out on the field before the rain came and we moved inside to do some conditioning.

“Now you get to play somebody that looks a little different than you. They showed up with a little different energy today. You’ve got your seniors, they know it’s their last ride so there is a little different kind of excitement, and then you’ve got those kids that played last year who are looking to make things better than they were last year. The kids were a little bit more upbeat and had a different manner about themselves. They were dialed in a little more today.”