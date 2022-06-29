Photo | facebook.com/caryhudsonmusic

Band: Phil & Foster with special guest Cary Hudson

Date: Wednesday, July 6, at 7 p.m.

Venue: Callaghan’s Irish Social Club, 916 Charleston St., callaghansirishsocialclub.com

Tickets: Free

Phil Proctor and Stan Foster have maintained a longtime Wednesday night residency at Callaghan’s Irish Social Club. With percussionist Jose Santiago providing his percussion at many of these shows, Phil & Foster roll through a number of off-beats and originals with a warm acoustic delivery and a friendly stage presence. While the duo’s regular shows are quite memorable, Phil & Foster are known for bringing impressive special guests to share the stage with them. Those who are Phil & Foster regulars will be pleased to learn Mississippi singer-songwriter Cary Hudson will be returning as a special guest.

Before he delved into his solo material, Hudson was a founding member of the legendary Southern alt. rock band Blue Mountain. Since the demise of Blue Mountain, Hudson has spent the past two decades releasing numerous albums filled with his alternative take on folk and country. For his latest release, “Town & Country,” Hudson pulls influences from across the spectrum of folk and country to pen this 11-track record. With Proctor and Foster’s respective experience in Americana sounds, Hudson’s live collaboration with Phil & Foster will be the perfect way to bring Wednesday to a close.