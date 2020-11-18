Band: A Little Change

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21 at 9 p.m.

Venue: The Stock Tank, 18457 Hwy. 90 (Robertsdale), thestocktank.com

Tickets: $5 at the door

The Stock Tank has opened its doors to the denizens of Baldwin County and beyond. This country bar and grill hopes to give the area a taste of the same irreverent, dirt road attitude that has brought notoriety to bars such as Coyote Ugly Saloon and Robert’s Western World in Nashville. In addition to cold libations, this new watering hole hopes to attract appetites with a menu filled with signature fare. One of the best things about The Stock Tank is that this establishment is giving local bands a new stage to showcase their sounds.

This Saturday, The Stock Tank’s patrons will sample the delicious jams of A Little Change. Singer-songwriter Scott Bottrell has pulled together bassist Ross Graham, guitarist Nathan Callaway (Red & the Revelers) and drummer Ethan Snedigar (Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet) to assist him in his musical endeavors. Bottrell and his crew specialize in a jam rock style that falls somewhere in between Widespread Panic, The Black Crowes and Grateful Dead. A Little Change’s original cuts are best witnessed in the live environment. The band’s passion for its music is personified onstage through a charismatic delivery. Local jam fans will not want to miss a performance from A Little Change.