Editor:

I’ve voted for a Republican. Once. I’m about to vote for a Republican again.

So, what in this age of tribalism, when American voters choose a side and pledge their undying loyalty, would make me turn toward the other team? Not what, but who.

Advertisements

In November, when I cast my vote for Alabama House of Representatives District 97, my vote will go to Stephen McNair, Republican candidate for House Seat 97.

“Now, hold on, self-proclaimed feminist and proud tree-hugger, you’re voting for the man?” you might question. “Why would you do that?” you ask in disbelief. The answer is simple: District 97 needs someone who knows what to fight for, when to fight and how to fight. I want someone who is ready to fight tooth and nail for Mobile.

Stephen McNair knows how special District 97 is. He knows our potential. He was raised here, and is a proud graduate of Murphy High School, but don’t vote for him because you want the cannon painted blue and white. Vote for him because he has the stamina to fight the long fights.

In 2009, McNair completed the 2,181 mile long Appalachian Trail, including hiking a 700-mile stretch then a 1,000-mile stretch. To do this, he and his wife, Lila, averaged 20 miles a day. This is the determination I want for us in Montgomery. Rest on your laurels when the job is done, legislators, but not a mile or even an inch sooner.

I want someone with empathy in Montgomery fighting for District 97. Someone who knows our district is a melting pot of socioeconomic circumstances, but remembers we all deserve the opportunity to thrive.

In 2005, as Hurricane Katrina barreled toward the Gulf Coast, McNair was a student at Tulane University. He lost everything in the storm. With no money, no job and plenty of student debt, he turned to FEMA and the Red Cross for food, clothing and shelter. When I asked what that experience taught him, he answered, “When you’re in a Red Cross shelter waiting on your food card so you can eat, you will never look at people the same who need help.”

After working in Arkansas for a few months to regain financial footing, McNair returned to New Orleans, ready to help rebuild his second home. He and Lila stayed for five years. True empathy and perseverance are rare qualities, but McNair has an abundance of both.

As I consider the problems we have in our district — failing public schools, crime and inadequate infrastructure — I am tempted to wring my hands, lament over the job at hand being too tough, too daunting. But then I think, “No. Mobile deserves better than hand-wringing and lamenting.” Doing nothing has not moved us any closer to where we need to be.

We deserve someone who will fight for what is ours and what should be ours. We deserve a representative who will demand that Mobile no longer plays second and third fiddle to Birmingham and Huntsville. We deserve someone who will fight the long fight, the hard fight, the unpopular fight. Stephen McNair is the person for that job.

And if I must abandon my tribe to get us there, so be it.

Jodie Cain Smith,

Mobile