In a split vote, the Mobile County Commission voted Monday to join a joint $2.5 million incentive deal for a new Topgolf in Mobile.

Commissioners Connie Hudson and Randall Dueitt both voted in favor of the deal, which puts the county on a $1.25 million pledge for the construction and development of the former Hollywood Stadium 18 in McGowin Park off of Interstate 65 and Government Street. The city of Mobile is expected to join the deal as well and chip in the remaining $1.25 million. Commissioner Mercia Ludgood voted no on the deal.

Mobile will be Alabama’s third Topgolf location in addition to Birmingham and Huntsville. According to David Rogers, Vice President of Economic Development with the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, the area was competing with Gulf Coast municipalities in Mississippi and Florida, and the incentive deal was part of the competition.

During statements to the commissioners on Monday, he said the deal would quickly pay for itself in sales and property taxes as well as the injection of tourism revenue into the local economy.

“We look at this from a number of different angles on the number side of things,” Rogers said. “We see this as an overall economic benefit of nearly $20 million in the next 20 years. Put that into the perspective of what we’re asking you to take up today.”

Rogers said the Chamber has been working with Topgolf for about two years and have considered a number of iterations on the project. He said the project as approved will represent a 40 percent rate of return on investment for the county and city and both can expect to receive back their investments in 2.3 years. Rogers noted the property is currently not producing any benefit in its current state.

“Make no mistake this is getting new revenue back into this economy,” Rogers said.

Topgolf Director of Real Estate Development Todd Waldo of Dallas, Texas, spoke during the meeting. He said the venue represents a multi-million-dollar investment into Mobile. He specifically noted that the venue is a brand-new prototype for the entertainment company, acknowledging that the planned venue is smaller than other properties. Topgolf in Huntsville has three floors with 70 bays. Birmingham’s location has three levels with 100 bays.

Waldo said three other similar venues are currently under construction in other states; however, none are operating at this time. A recently announced Topgolf location in Jackson, Mississippi, shares the same specifications as the proposed Mobile venue.

According to the agreement, the facility will cost $22 million. The developers face a $250,000 fine if the facility is not open and operating by June 30, 2024. Whitson said construction is expected to break ground as quickly as October and the developers are hoping to have the facility tee-ready by the end of 2023.

Some of the highlights of the facility include a two-story building with 60 driving bays. He said the golf ball tracking system used in the facility is being used currently in the PGA Tour.

Commissioner Dueitt asked Waldo about the community outreach aspects of the company. Waldo said Topgolf strives to be a strong corporate citizen.

“We offer free gameplay for mentors whether they are with high schoolers or the Boys and Girls Club during weekdays during specific hours,” Waldo said. “That initiative ultimately grows the game of golf and allows those who have not been exposed to the game to be introduced. It’s been extremely successful since we launched that program five or six years ago all across the country and serves as a bedrock for our company.”

Commissioner Ludgood asked Waldo about the average wage for the Mobile location.

Waldo said the company is planning 150 new jobs at the Topgolf in Mobile, with 40 to 50 of those being full-time with benefits. He said he didn’t have exact numbers for average wages, but said they were competitive.

The Mobile City Council is expected to read the agreement during its meeting Tuesday and make a final decision next week.

Ludgood left after the meeting without providing comments to reporters on her no vote. She released the following statement later Monday morning:

“It is my general philosophy that economic development incentives are inappropriate for real estate and retail developments. These companies make decisions based on whether a market can support their endeavor and I don’t believe it necessary to use public funds in this manner. Secondarily, at the pre-meeting conference on Thursday, I’d asked that the Topgolf representative be prepared to answer questions related to numbers of jobs and wages, but the requested wage information was not provided.”