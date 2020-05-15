Mobile County Revenue Commissioner Kim Hastie is asking residents to disregard “real property” valuation notices sent out to owners earlier this week because they contained incorrect information.



According to Hastie, the incorrect notices were sent out to property owners throughout Mobile County by her office on May 13 and should have already arrived or be arriving over the next few days. Residents who receive one are asked to disregard it and look for a corrected notice sometime next week.



“Due to a software error the information contained in those notices is incorrect,” Hastie said in a statement. “All property valuation notices for ‘real property’ received this week should be disregarded. New valuation notices will be mailed out next week. These notices will be labeled ‘Corrected Notice at the top. These “corrected” notices will contain the correct ‘real property’ property valuations.”



Property owners who seek to appeal their property valuations will still have until June 12 to file their notice of intent to appeal with the Mobile County Board of Equalization. Protests should include the required form as well as photos of any interior damage to a property, any appraisal performed in the previous year as well as documentation of any comparable sales from the previous year that support the protest of the valuation.