Presidential primary voters who would normally vote at Christ Anglican Church could have a more recognizable location to cast ballots in March.

The Mobile City Council will be asked to consider a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the county that would move the polling location from the church on Halls Mill Road to a building that is part of Hank Aaron Stadium.

Church leadership has decided they no longer want to host the polling location, Mobile County Probate Court Chief Clerk Mark Erwin said, and the county has identified the stadium complex as a good fit.

“The county needed to find a suitable alternative,” he said. “It has plenty of parking and has (Americans with Disability Act) access.”

The MOU only outlines the stadium’s use for the March 3, 2020 primary, a March 31 runoff, if needed and the Nov. 3 general election.

The council will see the MOU on a first read during its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at the Mobile History Museum. Per council rules, agenda items are delayed one week on first read.

The stadium has been vacant since BallCorps, LLC moved the BayBears to Madison to become the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The council recently voted unanimously to allow Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group to take over the two remaining years on the BallCorps lease for management of the city-owned stadium.

In addition to hosting Murphy High School baseball games, MSEG plans to host baseball tournaments and concerts at the location for at least the remainder of the contract term.

The group has also invested $1.5 million in the popular holiday light shows that take place in the stadium’s parking lot during Halloween and the Christmas season.