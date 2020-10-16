A contractor hired by Mobile County has picked up more than half of the debris remaining from Hurricane Sally damage, according to a statement.

DRC Emergency Services has completed the removal of about 60 percent of the estimated debris caused by the September hurricane that made landfall in Baldwin County.

The public has until October 25 to bring their debris to the road. After that, the contractor will work until all debris is collected.

The contractor’s forces have been split between crews picking up debris in the hardest hit areas and crews cutting down dangerous leaning trees and hanging limbs near the road, the statement read. While debris was certainly experienced throughout the county, the hardest hit area was the southeastern portion of the county, including Dauphin Island, Alabama Port, Mon Louis Island, and the Fowl River communities. Once the tree and limb cutting is completed, the contractor will continue to focus on debris removal and expand into other areas of the county.

To aid in tracking areas where debris collection is needed, the public is encouraged to report their debris locations here so that the county can share this information with the contractor.