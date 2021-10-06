Photo | Tommy Hicks

Many golfers in the area have been known to share their memories of the days when they used to play at the Linksman Golf Course, located in the Riviere Du Chien neighborhood near Halls Mill Road in West Mobile. The course closed around 2006 and has remained closed ever since.

Last week, the Mobile County Commission, led by District 3 Commissioner Randall Dueitt, took the first step toward reopening the course to the public. At its last meeting, the commissioners approved a resolution toward a purchase agreement for $850,000 to buy the golf course and its property with the aim of renovating the course and making it ready for public play once again.

“What we did on Monday [Sept. 27, at the commission meeting] was approve the purchase agreement [with the Watts family, which owns the property as well as Edwin Watts Golf],” Dueitt said. “They have a real estate agent handling the deal for them. I negotiated the deal personally with the Watts family and negotiated a great price … The property appraised for $1.25 million and I negotiated it down to $850,000, which I think is a great price for that property. It’s waterfront property with access to Mobile Bay and Dog River.

“That’s where we’re at right now. All I did was lock in the purchase price with them, which gives us first right of refusal. We are having a feasibility study and some environmental studies done, so as soon as we get those back, as long as they are satisfactory, we’ll get with the other commissioners and proceed with purchasing the property.”

There was an effort to reopen the course back in 2017, but with the course only a couple of days away from opening, vandals damaged the course and the clubhouse, causing severe destruction, including breaking all the windows in the clubhouse, smashing all the toilets and some of the furniture and even damaging the course itself. As a result, the course didn’t reopen.

Dueitt said he believes reopening the Linksman will provide another public golf course, which is needed in Mobile County, and it will go well with the soccer complex that opened last year nearby on Halls Mill Road, as well as a proposed aquatic center that would be built near the soccer complex.

“This is a great opportunity for Mobile County,” Dueitt said. “I have had some really good feedback [from those who live in the neighborhood]. I think this is a positive thing.”

Dueitt said as a lifelong resident of the county, he wants to provide family entertainment and outlets to those who live in the county. Another reason for his interest in reopening the course would be to possibly form a partnership with the Mobile County Public School System that would provide a place where golf teams can practice and host tournaments, noting the schools currently have to pay courses to do those things.

There are several more steps that must be taken before renovations can begin and the course can move closer to reopening.

“The $850,000 is the initial cost of the property, which will be funded by GOMESA [Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act] funds, and what that includes is not only the golf course, but waterfront access property, which it is my intention to put up a couple of pavilions and kayak launches into Dog River, which will tie into the Blueway Trail. That’s all part of the big plan,” Dueitt said.

“As far as renovating the golf course and getting it ready, that’s going to be in the neighborhood of $3 million to $5 million. That’s above and beyond the initial cost of the property. Some of that many will come out of Capital Improvement [funding] and some we will also use GOMESA funds as well. There’s the possibility that the clubhouse and any buildings out there, that we will be able to pay for them with GOMESA funds.”

The increase in the golf industry in the past year, especially during COVID-19 issues when many golf courses could operate while other recreational endeavors indoors could not, also created interest in purchasing the golf course, Dueitt said.

“Golf increased by 60 to 70 percent because it was an activity that people could take part in, and it was outside and in the open air and it really grew,” he said. “That was part of it … But I also wanted to have another golf course in Mobile County where people could play a round of inexpensive golf.”

Dueitt added, “I’m a home-grown guy, I’m from right here in Mobile County, born and raised and graduated from Theodore High School. I want people to have something to do right here in Mobile [County]. If you’re hanging out with your friends and family, I want you to be able to do things here in Mobile.”

The commissioner said if all goes well — “I have found that doesn’t always happen in government work,” he noted — he would like to see the course up and running within 18 months, which would fall around Spring 2023.

“That would be my goal,” he said. “I would like to give the course time to get renovated and give the grass time to grow through a growth season. Can we do that? I don’t know. It may be close to summer of 2023, but I would think certainly somewhere within 18 to 24 months we should be playing golf at the Linksman Golf Course.”

The Watts family has maintained the course in that they cut the grass on the fairways and greens that surround the Riviere Du Chien neighborhood. Renovations would likely include installing a new irrigation system and pumps; building a clubhouse; redoing all the fairways, tee boxes and greens; and making repairs, perhaps doing some replacement, of the cart paths. There will likely be some adjustments to the course as well.