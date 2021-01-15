The Probate Court of Mobile County had to perform legal gymnastics this week to ensure vital county offices were not vacated, after learning License Commissioner Nick Matranga and Treasurer Phil Benson, upon reelection in November, failed to meet a statutory deadline for securing surety bonds.

The bonds are essentially insurance policies for elected officials, acting to insure the faithful performance of their duties. If any damages are incurred because an elected official has not faithfully performed those duties, the bond is there to indemnify.

According to state law, official bonds “must be filed in the proper office within 40 days after the declaration of election or after the appointment to office, except bonds of tax assessors and tax collectors which shall be filed on or before Sept. 1 next after their election or appointment.”

The Nov. 3 general election was certified by the probate court Nov. 10, and elected officials including county commissioners, the revenue commissioner, the license commissioner, the treasurer, the probate judge and the sheriff, were supposed to secure bonds by Dec. 20.

However, preparing to swear in Matranga and Benson next week, the court realized neither were bonded. State law further prescribes that “failure of an officer to give bond within prescribed time vacates office; certification of failure to file bond to appointing power and filling of vacancy.

“If any officer required by law to give bond fails to file the same within the time fixed by law, he vacates his office. In such case, it is the duty of the officer in whose office such bond is required to be filed at once to certify such failure to the appointing power, and the vacancy must be filled as in other cases.”

How close did the county come to a vacant treasurer’s office? Yesterday, the Mobile County Commission posted a notice for a special meeting on Jan. 19 — the day after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday — to appoint Benson to a position he was elected to just over two months ago. Today, Probate Judge Don Davis said the issue has “obviously been the subject of discussion around the office the last couple of days,” but he believes it has since been “resolved.” The special meeting has since been canceled.

“There are two different areas in the code of Alabama dealing with public official bonds,” he said. “The main part is in Title 36 (cited above) and unbeknownst to my staff, Title 11 — passed in 2009 — has different rules for county official bonds that are a little different than statewide officials. We have been operating under the statewide rules and once we became informed of the special county rules, I got my legal counsel to review them and we’re now satisfied that Benson and Matranga timely filed bond, because they were filed before their new term of office begins.”

Indeed, Title 11 states, “the bond for a county official shall be filed no later than the date that the official takes office or, in the case of appointment to an office, within five working days of the date the appointment is made. County officials and county employees required to post bond shall be required to renew or execute a new official bond at any time that the original bond expires as a result of the end of a term of office or otherwise.”

Davis said Title 36 still applies to officers of the district and circuit courts and in ensuing election cycles, he’ll ensure the difference is noted.

“Our standard operating procedure is we include information about what all elected officials need to do to get their bonds in their packet with a certificate of election results, which go out the day we certify an election,” he said. “Those instructions are currently based on state Title 36 provisions.”

While Benson and Matranga appear to be cleared — their election still must be commissioned by the Secretary of State and Governor’s Office — Davis said “a host” of constables elected Nov. 3 have also yet to be bonded. While his office initially rejected some of the bonds because they arrived after the 40-day state deadline, he said legal counsel has since advised constables are also considered “county” officials under the Title 11 statute, and he is working to clear their eligibility before Jan. 19.

But either way, it was a close call.

“If they were not timely filed, these offices would have had to have been vacated,” Davis said.