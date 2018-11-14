The Mobile County Commission has moved to revoke an existing agreement that gave the city of Mobile regulatory authority in the five-mile planning jurisdiction outside of its corporate limits.



County Attorney Jay Ross said the county had little choice but to revoke the agreement after the Mobile Planning Commission voted to roll back its planning jurisdiction to encompass only what falls within the city limits earlier this year.



It was also a decision that initially caught county officials off guard. The county asked the planning commission to delay their vote until their staff could adequately prepare for the transition, but the commission moved forward with the vote in September anyway.



The decision, according to the county, left several developers with projects in the area in limbo — including several that had already expended resources to have planned projects approved.



Revoking the original agreement made with the city in 2012 has allowed the county’s planning department to start reviewing plans submitted to the city for approval but that wouldn’t be complete before the start of the new year.









