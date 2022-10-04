From the Mobile County Aquatic Center to the Linksman Golf Course to the Historic Avenue Cultural Center to the Africatown Heritage House — large-scale capital projects are getting a financial shot in the arm.

More than ever before, Mobile County officials say millions of dollars will be spent during this upcoming fiscal year on quality-of-life capital improvements, recreational infrastructure and historic preservation.

The Mobile County Commission approved a “historic” General Fund budget Monday morning, establishing an operating budget of $216 million for its upcoming fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. The budget is an overall increase of $19.8 million, or 10 percent, over last year’s $196 million budget.

The increases are due largely to a $45 million carryover that has accumulated in recent years through “conservative budgeting,” according to a press release from the commission. The majority of this carryover, $37 million, will be for one-time capital improvements, including the aquatic center, capital equipment, county golf course, West Mobile County Park, soccer complex and the Africatown Welcome Center and its Interpretive Center. Also funded are the Isom Clemon Civil Rights Memorial Park, Chickasabogue Park upgrades, Mobile County Blueway Trail enhancements, and Civil Rights and Cultural Heritage District (community square and infrastructure).

“This is the first time in the history of the budget that we have really been as focused as we are with directing money to quality-of-life projects and recreational amenities,” Commission Chairwoman Connie Hudson told reporters following Monday’s meeting.

Hudson described the funding projects as “transformational” and long-term investments back into Mobile County.

“We’ve got to be able to compete with the other major urban areas of the state. This is how we do it,” she said.

Competitive wages were another main focus in this year’s budget. On Monday, commissioners simultaneously approved a 5 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for county employees and voted to absorb a 6.4 percent health insurance increase. A non-recurring payment of $2,500 was also passed, wrapping up a direct, two-phase distribution to employees from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) monies.

County employees received a 2.5 percent merit raise and the first $2,500 ARPA payment in May.

“This hopefully helps us remain competitive, and be able to retain our employees and keep them on the job,” Hudson said. “We’ve got hundreds of people out there providing services to citizens, whether it’s filling potholes or cleaning ditches or providing public safety. We’ve got to keep people on the job to do that.”

Hudson said despite the budget being significantly larger, the county is facing rising costs due to inflation.

“It’s not just like we’ve got all this extra money we’re able to spend that we didn’t have before,” Hudson said. “Yes, we do, but we’re spending more for what we have provided in the past.”

Mobile County’s largest expense is for public safety, court administration and law enforcement, which is expected to cost $87.8 million this year, or 41 percent of the total budget. This is a 5 percent increase over last year. General government expenses make up 33 percent of this year’s total budget and are projected to cost $72 million this year — a 3 percent drop from FY 2022.

The county is projected to collect $8.7 million more in tax revenue this year than last year, for a total of $117 million.

Hudson said this is due to increases in consumer spending and higher home property assessments.

All revenues, including services and permits, are projected to hit $159 million this year.

Aquatic Center

The project-focused budget will bring the long-sought Mobile County Aquatic Center much closer to reality.

Hudson told Lagniappe that $10 million of the money set aside for one-time capital improvements will be directed to the proposed aquatic facility. The 40,000-square-foot aquatic building with an indoor pool will be built adjacent to the county’s soccer complex on Halls Mill Road, near the intersection of I-65 and I-10. Long-term plans for the aquatic center include an additional 50-meter outdoor swimming pool in a follow-up phase.

Up to this point, Hudson has managed to pull together between $6 million and $7 million for the center, mainly through a $3 million pledge by the Mobile City Council and another $3 million coming from the county’s ARPA allocation.

This additional funding announced Monday brings the aquatic center within $5 million of being fully funded, Hudson said. She said estimates are that the facility could cost between $18 million and $21 million. She hopes the county’s school system will step up to cover the funding shortfall.

In February, Hudson approached the Mobile County Board of Education seeking a $5 million partnership for the construction of the aquatic facility. The Mobile County Public School System has no swimming pools of its own and only has local access to Bishop State Community College’s pool. Hudson told school board members the new center would be a critical way to expand local opportunities for school-based swim teams. The board has yet to provide an answer concerning the request.

“We’re going to be talking more with the school board now that we’re as close as we are,” Hudson said. “I think if we had what was requested at the school board at this point, we’d be able to get into Phase 1.”

Mobile County Board of Education Chairman Bill Foster told Lagniappe no formal discussions in support of or against contributing to the facility have taken place. He said Hudson having garnered the funding she has now could reignite the topic among school officials.

Foster said all recommendations have to come from Mobile County Public School System Superintendent Chresal Threadgill, and the board would then vote to approve or deny them. He said he would bring up the matter with Threadgill soon.