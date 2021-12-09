Another Mobile County couple is suing the Center for Reproductive Medicine. They allege the local fertility clinic lost their embryos in storage.

The Center was the subject of brief nationwide reporting in October after Lagniappe first reported it was being sued by multiple families for the “wrongful death” of embryos. Those plaintiffs say their cryogenically stored embryos were destroyed when an “eloping” Mobile Infirmary patient was able to enter a secured storage freezer and remove them.

According to documents filed in Mobile County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Dec. 8, Tonya and Douglas Taylor, of Chunchula, became patients of the center seeking assistance in conceiving children. While no timeframe was indicated in their complaint, the Taylors say they were unexpectedly called into a meeting with the center.

“At the meeting, the Center admitted that it had lost the plaintiffs’ embryos,” the complaint reads. “The Center was unable to state where the embryos were, what had happened to them, or why they had been lost. For all the plaintiffs know, their embryos could be someone else’s children right now.”

The suit claims the Center had a contractual duty to “preserve, maintain and account” for the embryos and the clinic breached its contract by losing or misplacing the embryos.

“They have lost their healthy, viable embryos,” the complaint continues. “They have endured pain, sadness, anguish and other damages.”

Attorney Trip Smalley with Long & Long is representing the Taylors. Defense for the Center is listed as Tom Garth.

Requests for comment have been made with the Center’s legal counsel. This story will be updated.