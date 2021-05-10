When Angela Mosley-Johnson walked across the stage of the Mitchell Center on Thursday, May 6, for the first time as a doctor, her husband Carey, a first year medical student at the University of South Alabama was there on the other side to place the hood over her cap and gown.

For the couple, it’s a love story that has defied the bounds of timing and state borders. Despite living in the same city — Nashville — for years and even attending school close to each other; Angela at Vanderbilt and Carey at Tennessee, the Johnsons met for the first time at church.

As Carey tells it, he was stressed about a master’s program and decided out of the blue to attend his church again on a particular Sunday.

“I was sitting like two rows in front of Angela and it was like the end of service and I saw her get up and I was like “oh, she’s pretty,’” Carey said.

He saw her leave with an elderly woman, which made him wonder about her age. The next week, Angela came to Spirit and Truth Believers Fellowship alone and Carey made a plan to ask her out.

“She evidently stayed around after to talk to one of the youth pastors and we talked there,” he said. “Then I went to work and so all week I was trying to figure out how to ask her out on Sunday brunch.”

Then, as if the universe had planned to bring them together, Carey, who worked at Target, spotted Angela in the store walking toward him. Angela can’t remember why she went to the store that Saturday before church, but she felt it may have been on purpose.

“I had seen him at Target once before with a friend,” she said. “I don’t think he saw me. I was giving him the opportunity to ask me out.”

The pair began dating. At the same time, Angela was looking at medical school options. She was accepted to USA’s program and moved to Mobile. The couple had gotten engaged on their one-year anniversary and now Carey was determined to join his intended in the Port City.

Carey had also been thinking about medical school while teaching nursing and human anatomy at both Coastal Alabama Community College and Bishop State Community College. Angela gave him the push he needed to apply at USA.

“I wouldn’t say she talked me into it,” Carey said of Angela. “She gave me another perspective. Then, she got into medical school so that kind of pushed me even more.”

USA was the only medical school Carey applied to. If his application had been unsuccessful, he would’ve simply continued teaching college classes.

The couple was married in June of 2018, as Angela finished her first year in medical school. That first year of marriage was successful, she said, despite the added stress.

“We communicate really well,” she said. “I consider us like the dynamic duo. We make it work. There was a lot of stress and a lot of time in the library, but thankfully, it’s nice to have a partner who understands and wants to do the exact same thing.”

While Carey taught at those community colleges, his main responsibility was supporting Angela in any way he could.

“So, I guess the dynamic for me was making sure that she ate,” he said. “She would come home and it’s got to be dinner. I know her. She’s not going to eat, she’s going to study.”

As Carey supported Angela during her second year of medical school, she has supported him in his first year. Carey has leaned on Angela during this time to help get through what many say is the toughest part of the journey.

“So, I reached out to her on what techniques she used to study and what materials she used,” he said. “She’s always eager to pass on charts they’ve done and made that helped them pass tests and stuff.”

When asked if the information she gave him was helpful in his own studies, Carey simply said

“no” as Angela laughed in the background.

Angela called it “divine intervention” that she went through the struggles before he did.

“It really is like drinking from a water hose,” she said. “People always said that to me and you don’t understand what it means until you’re in it. It’s funny to me that you saw me go through it and you were still like ‘yes, I want to do it’ because I would have been like ‘no, no, no.’ There’s got to be something else.”

Angela is now set to move on to USA Health Children’s and Women’s Hospital, where she will be a OBGYN intern. Carey will start his second year of medical school soon and he has bounced around a couple of ideas for specialties.

“Right now, I’m interested in pediatrics, like neonatology, because I was (premature),” he said. “So, that really resonates with me. I’m doing a lot of primary care work in the clinic because of the program I’m in. So, that’s really a big factor as well.”