The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the murder conviction of a woman accused of shooting and killing a man in Mobile in front of his stepdaughter during a roadside robbery.

On Friday, the court upheld the life sentence of 24-year-old Saraya Shakai Atkins, who was convicted in Mobile County Circuit Court in 2016 for the murder of Robert Perry.

According to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office, Perry had taken his stepdaughter to Walmart in March of 2014 when they were observed by Atkins and another woman, co-defendant Kyberli Lindsay, cashing an income tax refund check.



Evidence presented at trial showed that when Perry and his stepdaughter left the store, Atkins and Lindsey followed in another vehicle, pulled in front of Perry’s vehicle, and slammed on the brakes to stop them.

Atkins got out, walked to Perry’s window, shoved a gun in the vehicle, and demanded: “Give me your wallet.”

Perry started to give her his wallet, but she wanted the stepdaughter’s wallet.



“As Atkins leaned further into the vehicle, Perry tried to grab the gun and a struggle ensued,” according to Marshall’s office.

Atkins fired three shots killing Perry. Atkins took the stepdaughter’s wallet with $1,902. The two women fled but were shortly apprehended by police.



Atkins was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for her capital murder conviction and life in prison for a first-degree robbery conviction. She was also sentenced to a year in prison for theft.

In January 2017, Lindsay pleaded guilty to felony murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

She received another 25 years for first-degree robbery, which she pleaded guilty to as well.



In the statement, Marshall commended Assistant Attorney General William Dill, who argued against Atkin’s appeal.