The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the felony murder conviction of Hiawatha Robinson, who was accused and convicted of sodomizing and killing his daughter, 8-year-old Hiawayi Robinson in 2014.

Robinson was convicted in September of 2016 and sentenced to 100 years in prison for charges that stemmed from the murder. He subsequently appealed that conviction, and as usual, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office represented the state’s interest in the appeal.

Marshall said evidence presented at trial showed Robinson picked up Hiawayi from her mother’s apartment and was the last person seen with her before her body was found two days later after a wide-ranging search that Robinson actively participated in.

She was found partially disrobed on a rarely traveled road in a location near where Robinson used to work, but which is presently used as a dumpsite. Expert testimony indicated she had died from positional asphyxia while being sodomized and showed signs of abuse that predated her murder.

Several days of testimony linked Robinson to the murder, though no DNA evidence linking Robinson to the crime was presented during the three-week trial.

However, Marshall noted that the state’s case was supported by false statements Robinson made to law enforcement, a hair bead similar to ones Hiawayi was wearing the day she died being found in his car and surveillance footage showing them together that afternoon.

On Friday, the court released an order upholding the conviction. Marshall commended assistant AG Ferris Stephens of the criminal appeals section for his successful work on the case.