Mobile native DeMarcus Cousins has signed a one-year deal to play for the NBA’s Houston Rockets, ESPN reported Monday night.

Cousins, a former standout at LeFlore and an All-America center at Kentucky in 2010, is a four-time NBA All-Star. He missed all of last season with a torn ACL injury. Cousins, who has also played for the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors, has been plagued with injuries in recent seasons. He has also missed time away from the court because of a ruptured Achilles tendon and a torn quadriceps.

The 6-foot-10, 270-pounder has career averages of 21.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game as a pro.

Known as “Boogie,” Cousins has also played on two U.S. national teams, including the 2016 U.S. Olympic team, earning a gold medal both times.