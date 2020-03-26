This page is updated daily with vital information related to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is affecting our communities. It will be routinely updated with new information from public health officials, the number of local cases and areas where residents in Mobile and Baldwin counties are being tested.

It is free to access and does not require a Lagniappe subscription.

Confirmed cases:



As of 11 p.m., March 26, there are 531 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the state of Alabama. Nineteen cases have been confirmed in Mobile County and five cases have been confirmed in Baldwin County. As of this point, only two deaths attributed to COVID-19 have been reported in the state — both in North Alabama.

Testing Locations:

The Alabama Department of Public Health has developed a dashboard that compiles the number of known COVID-19 tests given throughout the state and the number of confirmed cases statewide and in each of Alabama’s 67 counties. It also has the location of known testing sites in each county.

However, testing also is and has been occurring in private hospitals and clinics.

The ADPH has also launched a call center for those who think they may be infected with COVID-19. The toll-free number is 1-888-264-2256, though state officials have encouraged those with an existing patient-provider relationship to reach out to their doctors first for evaluation and assistance getting tested.

In Baldwin County, COVID-19 tests are being offered by appointment only at the following locations:

North Baldwin Infirmary

2115 Hand Ave.

Bay Minette AL, 36507

Telehealth phone line: (251) 341-2819

Hours: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thomas Hospital

Nichols Avenue

Fairhope, AL 36532

Telehealth phone line: (251) 341-2819

Hours: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

3Circle Church (Fairhope campus)

10274 AL Highway 104

Fairhope Al 36532

Text: 3C Test to 9700

Hours: Not posted

In Mobile County, COVID-19 tests are being offered by appointment only at the following locations:

Mobile Infirmary

166 Mobile Infirmary Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36604

Telehealth phone line: (251) 341-2819

Franklin Primary Health Center (For existing FPHC patients only)

1303 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

Mobile, AL 36603

Phone line: (251) 444-1122

More information: franklinprimary.org/covid-19/

Greater Mobile Urgent Care

2350 Schillinger Rd. South

Mobile, AL 36695

Telehealth line: (251) 633-0123 Hit (*)

Weekday Hours: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Weekend Hours: 8 am – 4 pm

Greater Mobile Urgent Care

7943 Moffett Rd.

Semmes, AL 36575

Telehealth line: (251) 633-0123 Hit (*)

Weekday Hours: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Weekend Hours: 8 am – 4 pm

Public Health advisories and mandates:

Currently, public health officials at all levels are still encouraging citizens to stay home and work remotely if they are able to. Social distancing is also strongly encouraged — meaning separating from other people by at least six feet and limiting unnecessary social interactions.

Last week, the ADPH and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued another order banning “all non-work related gatherings of 25 persons or more, or non-work related gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between persons.” It also ordered bars and breweries to close completely and limited restaurants throughout the state to carry-out or curbside service through April 5.

The city of Birmingham is the only area in Alabama that has issued a “shelter in place” order to non-essential workers and residents, which its City Council unanimously approved Tuesday. So far, state officials have said they want to avoid a similar order statewide to limit economic damage.

K-12 Schools:

As of Wednesday, March 25, all public, private and parochial schools in Alabama remain closed under orders from state health and education officials. Currently, K-12 students in Alabama’s public schools are scheduled to return from a mandatory break on April 6, though the Alabama State Department of Education has yet to make a decision on extending the closure of schools further.

Recent decisions indicate that an extension of the school closure is likely, but Alabama State Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey is expected to make a formal announcement this week about whether students will return to school before the Fall.

Daycare facilities have also been ordered to close unless they don’t allow 12 or more children in a room or enclosed area at the same time. ADPH has further recommended that these facilities implement enhanced sanitizing and social distancing measures. There are some exceptions for daycares caring for the children of first responders, medical workers and other essential personnel needed in Alabama’s response to COVID-19.

More information on COVID-19 and state health advisories and guidelines can be obtained through ADPH’s informational hotline at 1-800-270-726 or via email at covid19info@adph.state.al.us



Timeline: COVID-19 in Coastal Alabama