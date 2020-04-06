Public testing for COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — began today at 8 a.m. at the city of Mobile’s drive-in testing site at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, which is being operated by staff from the University of South Alabama Health System.

Natalie Fox, assistant administrator of nursing at USA Health, told reporters Friday the site would be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. USA patients, as well as members of the public, can call 1-888-USA-2650, or 1-888-872-2650 in order to be screened and — if deemed necessary — receive an appointment time for testing, according to Fox.

Those who receive an appointment should bring their identification with them to the stadium, as there will be a series of checkpoints, Fox said. The nasal swab test will then be administered, which she called “the gold standard” among diagnostic tests for COVID-19.

In addition to the new set-up at Ladd just opened, Fox said University Hospital has been testing patients since March 12 at its own facilities. As of Monday, 1,007 people in Mobile County have been tested by a lab, according to a Mobile County Health Department statement.