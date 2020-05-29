The city and USA Health University Hospital will move a COVID-19 testing site from Ladd-Peebles Stadium to the Civic Center arena due to weather concerns, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson confirmed Friday afternoon.

In an interview with Lagniappe, Stimpson said due to concerns over the heat and previous damage done by inclement weather, the testing site would begin a transition next week and be open by Monday, June 8.

“The other day, one of the storms blew over a couple of tents, turned over a table and broke some equipment,” he said. “So, we’re going to do it in the Civic Center now. People will drive into the arena and they’ll drive out.”

The site will allow patients to drive into the arena, get tested and drive out, Stimpson said. There will be safety precautions, like a limit to the number of vehicles inside the structure at one time, he said.

“They used to have the big trucks, you know, so there’s good ventilation in there,” Stimpson said. “The doors that you drive in and out will remain open and they won’t allow but a car or two inside so you won’t have the line. You won’t have all the cars in the queue inside.”

Testing capacity in Mobile County has increased, Stimpson said. A big factor in the increase in capacity is the number of patients being tested who have upcoming elective medical procedures scheduled. This was also “key,” Stimpson said, as to why a move was necessary.

“Like the other day when they had the storm they had to shut down, so all these people had appointments,” Stimpson said. “They had to move the elective surgeries, so that becomes a problem for the hospitals.”

Anyone who wants a COVID-19 test, symptomatic or not, can receive one at any Mobile County Health Department facility, Stimpson said.

As for events at the Civic Center, Stimpson said he doesn’t believe there will be any impact on shows for at least the next three months.