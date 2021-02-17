A variant of COVID-19 first identified in the United Kingdom has been found in a Mobile County adult, according to a statement from the Mobile County Health Department.

The variant, known as B.1.1.7 was identified in a Mobile County resident for the first time. The patient has not traveled out of state recently, according to the statement.

This was confirmed as other cases of the variant have been identified in Montgomery and Jefferson counties, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. This particular variant is more contagious than the original strain and has now been detected in 1,277 cases across 44 states.

The MCHD urges residents to continue proper handwashing, practice social distancing and to wear face coverings, per Gov. Kay Ivey Safer at Home order.

Studies suggest current vaccines available in the United States work against the variant, according to the MCHD statement. If you’ve previously been infected with COVID-19, you may still be at risk of contracting the variant.