In response to staffing challenges during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board is temporarily closing six retail stores in Mobile and Baldwin counties. According to a news release today, 41 stores around the state will close at the end of business Saturday, Jan. 16, but are expected to reopen in late February or early March.

Last March, the board closed 78 retail locations and made operational and staffing changes in response to the pandemic. However, “recent changes implemented by the education and business communities, as well as an increase in the number of virus exposures and infections, have made staffing 175 retail stores challenging at best.”

“Closing some of our stores will provide the greatest amount of employee/customer protection, while ensuring maximum productivity and efficiency,” said ABD Board Administrator Mac Gipson. “Our primary concern is the health and well-being of our employees and patrons.”

The stores closing Saturday include:

Store 7 – 6729 Spanish Fort Boulevard, Spanish Fort

Store 10 – 19375 N. Third St., Citronelle

Store 62 – 5220 Cottage Hill Road, Mobile

Store 93 – 4745 St. Stephens Road, Eight Mile

Store 164 – 2852 Dauphin Island Parkway, Mobile

Store 179 – 18440 Lillian Drive, Robertsdale