Band: St. Mary’s Crawfish & Bluegrass Extravaganza

Date: Saturday, April 14, 4 p.m.

Venue: St. Mary’s Catholic School, 1450 Old Shell Road, www.stmarymobile.org

Tickets: $30 in advance/$35 day of show/$20 ages 13-18, free for children under 12; available at St. Mary’s, Mobile Popcorn and www.brownpapertickets.com

For Azalea City denizens seeking a musical alternative to the hustle and bustle of SouthSounds, St. Mary’s Catholic School will be celebrating its 16th annual Crawfish & Bluegrass Extravaganza in the heart of midtown.

Each year, St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus transform the school’s playground into an epicenter of bayou food and bluegrass music. Attendees will be able to fill up on delicious crawfish with all the traditional sides. This event will also provide hot dogs for those who don’t indulge in the tasty crustaceans.

In the past, St. Mary’s has brought a lineup of bands to provide the event’s soundtrack. This year, however, the Crawfish & Bluegrass Extravaganza will feature the sounds of Azalea City bluegrass/”bargrass” masters Fat Man Squeeze. Highlighted by guitarist Andy McDonald’s precision flatpicking, Fat Man Squeeze is sure to get feet stomping with a vast setlist of traditional bluegrass and offbeat originals. No one who experiences Fat Man Squeeze in a live setting can leave without a smile on their face and a tune in their heart.