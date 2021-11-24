When the buses carrying the Alabama football team rolled onto campus at Auburn University 32 years ago, I knew immediately I had made a mistake.

That 1989 Alabama team had steadily risen in the polls all season and sat at No. 2 in the country after compiling a perfect 10-0 record up to that point. Although many Alabama fans were still skeptical about head coach Bill Curry, there was no denying what the 1989 team had accomplished.

Just one more win over Auburn and the Tide would be in position to play for its first national championship since Bear Bryant’s retirement.

And it wasn’t like Auburn was the best team Alabama faced that season. The Tigers were 8-2 and ranked No. 11 in the country, but they had lost to the same Tennessee team Alabama had whipped 47-30.

So, it wasn’t unexpected that Alabama was favored to win that day. It was justifiable that I picked the Tide to win a close game and improve to 11-0.

Then I arrived on campus for the first Iron Bowl ever played at Jordan-Hare Stadium. I immediately knew there was no chance Auburn was going to lose on that historic day.

The Tigers hit the Tide in the mouth from the opening play and eventually won 30-20.

Auburn went on to beat Ohio State in the Hall of Fame Bowl in Tampa (where I infamously sang, “you don’t know me, but I’m your brother,” while riding the hotel elevator with Michael McDonald. That’s a story for another day).

Alabama narrowly lost to Miami in the Sugar Bowl. So, both teams finished 10-2, but that hardly mattered.

What mattered was Auburn finally got to play a true home game against Alabama after decades of hearing Tide coaches and fans say they would never play in Auburn, though often doing it with much more colorful language.

The Tigers were so emotional for that game. Even if they hadn’t been, their fans seemed ready to will them to victory.

Alabama won the next three Iron Bowls at Legion Field, including the 1991 game in which Auburn was the designated home team. But every odd-numbered year since, Auburn has hosted Alabama at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Alabama has managed to win five times in 15 tries at Auburn. But the magic has never left the Plains whenever the Crimson Tide came to town. “Magic” is how Auburn fans describe what has happened in Jordan-Hare Stadium when the Tide has visited. Alabama fans refer to it as “Voodoo.”

No matter what it’s called, some unusual and memorable things have happened in the rivalry at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The second game played there was in 1993. That was the year Patrick Nix came off the bench to become an unlikely star. Tickets for that game went for more than $500 because Auburn was on probation and thus the game was not televised.

Alabama finally won at Auburn for the first time in 1999. But the last decade of Iron Bowls in Auburn has been the stuff of nightmares for the visiting team.

In 2013, Auburn won with the most famous ending in college history, the Kick Six.

In 2017, Alabama was ranked No. 1 in the country before losing 26-14 to No. 16 Auburn.

And two years ago, Auburn handed Mac Jones the only loss of his Alabama career thanks to two interceptions returned for touchdowns.

That loss brought Nick Saban’s record at Jordan-Hare Stadium to 3-7 counting his years at LSU and Alabama. We shouldn’t gloss over those numbers. Saban is 265-66-1 in his college career. That means in games played outside of Auburn, he wins eight out of 10 times. In games played in Auburn, he wins three out of 10 times.

That sample size is large enough to be significant.

Now comes the 2021 game. There is every reason in the world for Alabama to be favored to win on its way to a showdown with Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. The Tide is, in fact, favored by about 20 points.

My prediction is the Tide will find a way to win against an Auburn team that will be playing without its most important players on offense (Bo Nix), defense (Owen Pappoe) and special teams (Anders Carlson).

Of course, I’ve been wrong before when predicting how Alabama would fare in the hostile environment of Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Randy Kennedy, who has been a leading voice on the Gulf Coast sports scene for 19 years, writes a weekly column for Lagniappe. His sports talk show airs weekdays from 2-6 p.m. on Sports Talk 99.5 and the free iHeart radio app.