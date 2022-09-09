For the first time this season for both teams, Thursday night’s game did not come down to the final moments (nor overtime) before it was decided. Fairhope scored on its first possession of the game and several times afterward in defeating Mary G. Montgomery 38-23 in a Class 7A, Region 1 game at MGM’s home field.

Fairhope, ranked No. 3 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 7A poll, had come from behind in its three previous games to collect victories while MGM had the lead late in each of its three previous games, but lost them all, including a pair of one-point overtime defeats.

The game started 90 minutes late because of weather delays due to lightning in the immediate area, but once the teams got on the field Fairhope started pushing its agenda, which was to use the pass a bit, but mainly to run the football.

Running back Qualin McCants carried the ball 16 times for 69 yards and three touchdowns, while quarterback Caden Creel continued his strong season, carried the ball 18 times for 82 yards and a score and connected on 9 of 14 passes for 78 yards. Preston Godfrey had 11 carries for 68 yards and a score and kicker Ryan McNeill produced a 30-yard field goal and five extra-point kicks.

The Pirates, now 4-0 overall and 1-0 in Region 1 games, scored the game’s first 31 points and were in full control. Head coach Tim Carter used his reserves for all of the fourth period and a good portion of the third quarter as well. MGM, now 0-4 overall and 0-2 in region matchups, scored all of its points in the fourth quarter.

“I thought our offense did what they needed to do in the first half with two good scores and then I thought the third quarter we just kind of took control of the game,” Carter said. “Of course, we played everybody we could late and (MGM) didn’t quit, they kept playing, and scored a few points.”

McCants got his first score on a 4-yard run on Fairhope’s initial possession of the game and McNeill kicked the point after for a quick 7-0 lead. With only 17.3 seconds left in the first half McCants returned to the end zone on a 1-yard run set up by an 8-yard run by Creel. In the third period, Creel ran 36 yards for a score on a keeper, McCants scored again, this time on a 2-yard run, and McNeill added a 30-yard field goal on the final play of the third quarter.

MGM quarterback Jared Hollins threw a pair of TD passes to James Bolton — one covering 35 yards and the other a 40-yarder — to account for the Vikings first two touchdowns. With 47.4 seconds to play Hollins scored a touchdown on a keeper. Twice the Vikings attempted a two-point conversion and both times they were successful.

Fairhope’s other TD, scored between the second passing TD and the Hollins scoring run, came on a 19-yard run by Godfrey.

“Give Coach Carter and Fairhope a lot of credit, they coached their guys really well tonight and they executed better than us, especially in the first half, and kind of set the tone for the game,” MGM head coach Zach Golson said.

“I feel for our guys. They’re not playing poorly, but just a little bit off. We’re not quite there yet. We’re not going to quit. We’re going to keep fighting, keep battling, and hopefully we find a way to get on the other side of some of these games. We’re doing the right things and we’re going to stay the course.”

Fairhope plays Davidson at Baker next Friday while MGM plays at Alma Bryant.