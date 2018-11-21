Creola Police Sergeant Don Turberville says he intends to resign from his post after declining a second opportunity to undergo a polygraph test in connection to a shooting he reported Nov. 12.

Turberville, who is also a pastor at the Christian Fellowship Tabernacle in Spanish Fort, told reporters of his intentions while leaving the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning.



Speaking to NBC 15’s Andrea Ramey, Turberville said “it did not happen the way I said it happened,” adding later that it “happened a little bit different.” He did not elaborate on exactly what did happen or why he would have intentionally misrepresented details of the incident.



According to MCSO, Turberville was on the premises this morning to take a polygraph test about the reported shooting as part of an internal investigation being conducted by the Creola Police Department. He already refused to take one polygraph two days after the shooting.



Turberville initially told MCSO investigators an unknown suspect in an unidentified car opened fire on him during an early morning traffic stop on Dead Lake Road, Nov. 12. Deputies were called for assistance but immediately had concerns about Tuberville’s versions of events.



He said he’d been shot at by the suspect, shattering his driver’s side window. According to Turberville, he returned fire underneath his car door after falling to the ground. On the scene, though, deputies only found one shell casing — it was from Tuberville’s weapon and it was several feet in front of where he was laying when deputies arrived.



He also had no glass on him after claiming he’d been standing by the window as it was shot out.



At this point, it’s unclear how Turberville’s resignation might affect a pending criminal trial at which he is expected to be a pivotal witness.



Previously, Turberville claimed to have witnessed an altercation in which Creola City Councilman Harold Martin allegedly pointed a gun at fellow Councilman Ralph Avis Walker in late 2017. He also signed the warrant against Martin that led to his arrest in August.

In the complaint, Turberville claimed he saw Martin pull a pistol from his pocket while sitting in a vehicle outside the old Creola City Hall building before laying it “across his lap with the barrel pointed at [Walker]” during the verbal argument.

Martin denied the allegation and pleaded not guilty to menacing. A trial for the misdemeanor charge is scheduled in December, and Martin’s attorney, Buzz Jordan, told Lagniappe the shooting claims have raised questions about Turberville’s credibility as a witness.



The trial was given a special setting for Dec. 3, though it was originally scheduled on Nov. 14 — just two days after Turberville reported the shooting on Dead Lake Road. While there’s been speculation about the timing, Jordan said the date was changed before the shooting.

The Creola Police Department has yet to comment on the matter, other than to confirm the status of Turberville’s employment at various times.