UB Community Development LLC (UBCD), a sister company of Atmore-based United Bank and U.S. Treasury-certified Community Development Entity (CDE), recently announced that some $375,000 in community funds were released for the city of Creola’s city hall project.

In 2017 the city’s office space had fallen into disrepair with structural concerns and a roof that needed replacement. Due to these issues, city government operations moved across the street to a 6,000-square-foot space located at 190 Dead Lake Road. The UBCD disbursement will be primarily used to purchase and renovate that building.

“After leasing the Naheola Credit Union for three years, we knew we wanted to purchase the building and adjoining lots, as it was centrally located across from the city park, Sail Center and next door to the Creola Post Office,” Mayor William Criswell said.

Work at the property will include upgrading office spaces used by the mayor, building inspector, city clerk and administrative staff, and expanding the conference room. Additional amenities will include public computer access and a new public works department.

The site sits on some two acres and work will also foresee growth anticipated from future city projects. Also included in the grant were dollars set aside for roof repairs to the former city hall building across the street, which now houses Creola’s police and fire departments.

Clint Flowers and Forrest During, Gulf Coast office brokers with Greenville, S.C.-based National Land Realty, recently reported the $6.8 million purchase of nearly 2,300 acres in Baldwin County by the Montgomery-headquartered public lands preservation program called Alabama Forever Wild Land Trust.

The site is located adjacent to the Lillian Swamp Complex nature preserve, also managed by Forever Wild, near U.S. Route 98 and the town of Elberta. The property, part of the Perdido Bay watershed that migrates into Northwest Florida, will be preserved for conservation and utilized for public recreation in the realms of fishing, hunting, hiking and wildlife observation.

“Typical conservation sites take about a year to be fully developed after acquisition,” Jo Lewis, administrative manager of Forever Wild, said in a phone interview. “I know many people would like to have the site ready this fall for hunting season, but no promises on completion timelines.” Flowers and During represented the seller in the land transaction.

Government Investment Partners, a private real estate company based in Deer Park, Illinois, has recently acquired Bel Air Office Park II, a 120,727-square-foot, two-story office building, located on roughly six acres at 2970 Cottage Hill Road in West Mobile.

The purchase price of the property was $9.165 million. Existing tenants in the building include Thompson Engineering, Alabama Department of Human Resources, Blue Cliff Career College and Allied Electronics. Jason Scott with Stirling Properties handled the transaction.

Marl M. Cummings IV with Cummings & Associates Inc. reported the lease of an 800-square-foot retail space at the Blakely Square Shopping Center next to Rouses in Spanish Fort to the locally owned CBD Organic Store. Plans are in place to open sometime this summer.

Headquartered at 7390 Moffett Road in Semmes with a second shop on Airport Boulevard in West Mobile, this will be the first store to open in Baldwin County, per Cummings. The retailer employs six between all locations.

Angie McArthur with Stirling Properties in Mobile reported that Tesla charging stations are coming to Lakeview Village retail center located at Sangani Boulevard and Interstate 110 in D’Iberville, Mississippi. The 16 electric vehicle car stations will be situated in the parking lot adjacent to Outback Steakhouse and are expected to be completed in late summer.

Other tenants in the center include Academy Sports + Outdoors, Twin Peaks, Sherwin-Williams, The UPS Store, H&R Block and One Main Financial. McArthur handles leasing for the retail center. Stirling Properties also handles daily management of the property.

Stirling Properties recently brokered the sale of the former dental office located at 451 S. Broad Street in Mobile. The new owner, Imperial Primary Health and Home Care Services LLC, represented by LeFlore Real Estate, will begin operations around June. Amanda Goldman with Stirling Properties worked for the seller in the transaction.

Shoe Station donates $25,000 to local nonprofit

Southeastern chain Shoe Station has donated $25,000 to Feeding the Gulf Coast to provide 125,000 meals to those in need within the community.

Formerly Bay Area Food Bank, the nonprofit serves a 24-county area spanning the Florida Panhandle, South Alabama and South Mississippi. In 2019, the food bank distributed over 24 million meals to more than 400 church pantries, soup kitchens and other nonprofit organizations throughout its service area.

“Our service area is experiencing an influx of need from those impacted by COVID-19,” said Cyndy Baggett, vice president of development and marketing for Feeding the Gulf Coast. “School closures and local job layoffs are leading to an unprecedented need for those who typically may not experience food insecurity. Those that struggle on a daily basis are now in an even more critical situation, compounded by the economic stress the COVID-19 virus has created in our communities. Generous companies like Shoe Station are helping us to feed more seniors, children and families in our area who desperately need help right now.”

Additionally, Feeding the Gulf Coast is addressing the anticipated increase in needs in the local area by establishing strategies for the distribution of emergency food boxes for those affected by school closures and quarantines.

“Community support is desperately needed during these uncertain times. Food and fund donations are critical. Individuals looking to donate can do so by visiting our website,” Baggett said.

Established locally in 1984 by Terry S. Barkin, Shoe Station is one of the nation’s largest independent shoe retailers, with 21 large, open-shelf shoe stores in five Southeastern states.

Adapting social distancing mandates dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has developed a robust e-commerce site for online shopping. Shoe Station also has well-established community partnerships with United Way of Southwest Alabama, Distinguished Young Women and USA’s Mitchell College of Business.