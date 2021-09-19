Three local fire departments responded Sunday morning to a fire at Ed’s Seafood Shed on the causeway.

The Spanish Fort Fire Department, Daphne Fire Department and Mobile Fire-Rescue all responded to heavy smoke and flames present on the scene at 3382 Battleship Parkway, according to a post on the MFRD Facebook page.

There were no injuries reported and crews have remained on site even after the fire was extinguished to do overhaul and salvage work.

The fire caused three lanes of the causeway to close, according to the Mobile Traffic Facebook post.