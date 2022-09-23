City officials say Mobile is seeing headway in its efforts to curb violent crime.

Mobile Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste told Lagniappe a year-over-year comparison of the first eight months of 2022 to the same period in 2021 shows a 14 percent decrease in Part 1 crimes, which include murder, rape, robbery, burglary and vehicle theft.

Per Mobile Police Department (MPD) crime statistics, there were 39 murders investigated through Aug. 31, 2021 — a 15 percent decrease compared to the 33 murders seen during the same time this year. Those stats also show rape decreased 15 percent, from 124 to 95; robberies fell 31 percent from 143 to 109; burglaries dropped 13 percent from 834 to 726; and vehicle thefts declined 9 percent from 397 to 363.

“With these kinds of crimes, one at all is too many, but I think we’ve has some real success with the things we’ve implemented,” Battiste said.

Leading the way in this remission is a notable reduction of crime in MPD Precinct 1, Battiste said, which makes up Mobile’s southeast quadrant, bordered by the Mobile River, Government Street, Interstate 65 and the Theodore Industrial Canal. Battiste said MPD’s Officer of the Month was awarded to Precinct 1 officers in both June and July because of successful efforts to reduce crime in the area.

The current pace of crime is also notable considering the city’s rash of violence experienced during the early months of 2022, Battiste said.

In March, the crime surge elicited a sharp response from Mobile Mayor Sandy Simpson’s administration, which criticized local judges for a backlog in cases and for allowing suspects charged with violent crimes to go free on bond. Since then, Battiste said, local officials have been able to work together toward solutions.

“Through that early adversity, I think we’ve seen some positive gains,” Battiste said.

Battiste said the current decline in part 1 crime reflects a progressive impact of the city’s Operation Echo Stop since its implementation in February.

Operation Echo Stop is a three-year project through MPD’s Office of Strategic Initiatives launched with the help of $5.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. The initiative has featured community and youth outreach and the implementation of a citywide gunshot detection system, ShotSpotter.

Battiste said there has also been a notable increase in community engagement, which has led to timely information, witness cooperation and more tips. He said this means officers can respond rapidly and intervene in escalating violence.

According to Battiste, one of MPD’s current tactics involves identifying individuals who are most likely to offend; 10 percent of the city’s population is responsible for 100 percent of the part 1 crime committed, he explained.

“We know who our offenders are most of the time,” Battiste said. “And it’s not until those offenders have been taken off the street that we actually began to see a reduction in criminal behavior.”

Battiste said MPD is keeping a running manifest of likely offenders, which sits at around 100 individuals at any given time. He said this list is curated through intelligence, tips and investigative notes and provides a short list of leads for law enforcement to follow when there are incidents.