A Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) bus driver was killed last week in an accident in Prichard that left a 22-year-old Florida man facing criminal charges. But with few details released about the crash, some are asking why police were quick to investigate a terrible accident as a crime.

First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Interstate 65 and U.S. Highway 45 in Prichard around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 in response to an overturned school bus. The driver, who was still trapped inside when police arrived, was taken to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries and died.

No children were on the bus at the time. MCPSS later identified the driver as 23-year-old Kimberleigh Faith Welch, who had just dropped students off at Pathway Alternative School when a car cut her off, sending her bus flipping over the guardrail of an I-65 exit ramp where it landed upside down.

The school system released a statement from the Welch family describing her as “a great and loving person.”

“She was a friend to everyone she met. She loved her children. She loved her community. She always had a smile on her face. She was never afraid to help anybody with anything,” the statement read. “She was a wonderful mother to her three children and her step-daughter, and she was a great wife. Our hearts are broken.”

As the school system, and particularly other bus drivers, continue to mourn the loss of one of their own, prosecutors are preparing to bring criminal charges against the man who caused the wreck. Brandon Barner, 22, was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle within hours of Welch’s death last week.

During an initial appearance in court, prosecutors said Barner caused the accident when the car he was driving changed lanes improperly and cut off Welch’s bus. Other than the brief description of the accident, little is known about what Barner did to warrant criminal charges.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating the case, and when asked about what led to the arrest, a spokesperson only pointed to the statute defining homicide by vehicle.

Under a new law passed in 2017, a person can be charged with homicide by vehicle if they “cause the death of another person” while violating any traffic law. Since then, it’s led to multiple drivers being arrested on criminal charges after fatal crashes they’ve been accused of causing.

Domingo Diego, 16, was arrested after he allegedly drove a vehicle the wrong way down U.S. Route 98 on March 18 and caused a head-on collision that killed local teacher Sonya Jones. The same month, a grand jury indicted Michael Rodrick Evans, 32, in relation to a fatal traffic accident in 2018. Evans allegedly failed to stop at a red light and caused the death of Michael Breland, 72.

As of Monday, Oct. 14, both Diego and Evans were still in custody at Mobile Metro Jail waiting on their cases to go to trial. Barner was able to post a $30,000 bond and leave jail. Still, his attorney, Marcus Foxx, told Lagniappe he is somewhat perplexed as to why ALEA was so quick to investigate this “tragic accident” as a crime when his client was cooperative and only accused of a bad lane change.

“I expect there will be no evidence that my client was under the influence of any substance nor did he flee. In fact, he attempted to call 911 himself on the scene,” Foxx said. “How this particular accident rose to the level of criminal activity, to be completely honest with you, I don’t know. As a former prosecutor I’ve seen a number of these cases and a lot of the typical things involved just aren’t present here.”

Foxx was referring to the flagrant or egregious disregard for traffic laws and the safety of others that is typically involved when someone is charged criminally following a fatal accident — like Evans allegedly running a stop sign at a high speed, or Diego driving on the wrong side of a divided highway.

On social media, there have also been comparisons to another local case that stemmed from a fatal accident involving Wilkinson Howes. According to police, Howes, 16, was driving 90 mph in a 30-mph zone in November 2017 he struck a car driven by Claudia Leatherwood, 38, as she was leaving her driveway.

Leatherwood was killed and her two young children were both injured in the crash.

Unlike Barner, though, Howes wasn’t arrested at the scene, but was allowed to leave with a relative. Then he didn’t face any charges for more than a year until he was indicted for manslaughter in March. In June he was granted youthful offender status and his case was sealed.

His attorney, Dennis Knizley, said he couldn’t comment on the outcome because juvenile cases are sealed. Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood also declined to comment, other than to say he “argued passionately against” Howes being adjudicated as a youthful offender. However, Leatherwood’s family has publicly said Howes was sentenced a few weeks ago and won’t be facing any jail time.

Many have questioned why that crash, which involved a white defendant and a black victim, appears to have been being treated differently than the collision last week when the races were reversed. State. In a Facebook post on Friday, Rep. Napoleon Bracy, D-Mobile, specifically questioned why Howes and Barner faced different charges. It’s since been shared more than 1,000 times.

“Two accidents, two deaths and two totally different charges, total role reversal of the defendants and the victims,” Bracy wrote. “We ask for a fair justice system, but Lady Justice appears to be removing her blindfold when it comes to equality in the justice system for black people in Mobile County.”

It is unclear why Howes wasn’t arrested until he was indicted by a grand jury, when Barner was arrested on the scene of his accident within a couple of hours. However, the difference in charges Bracy appears to focus on actually favor Barner. Homicide by vehicle is a Class C felony in Alabama punishable by up to 10 years in state prison, while manslaughter is a Class B felony and has a possible sentence of 20 years.

A hearing in Barner’s pending case is scheduled next month in Mobile County.