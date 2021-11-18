On Wednesday, a fight between two Elberta High School students left a student with serious injuries and required him to be airlifted for treatment. Elberta law enforcement says there is a criminal investigation ongoing.

A Baldwin County Public School spokesperson confirmed an incident had taken place at the school Wednesday afternoon but deferred any questions to local law enforcement.

Elberta Police Chief Brandon Booker told Lagniappe Thursday two male students entered a bathroom shortly after lunch on Nov. 17 and a fight broke out between the two resulting in the student needing to be transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

Reporting from local media outlets stated the students were in ninth grade. Booker declined to comment on the age of the students involved but said they were both juveniles. He said he has an update on the condition of the injured student, but said he would not share it at this time.

The incident continues to be under investigation and authorities are determining if and what charges may be pressed. He expects the review of the case to be complete either Friday or Saturday. Those charges would be adjudicated in Baldwin County Juvenile Court.

The chief said charges would be contingent upon the severity of the injuries.

Booker thanked parents and school officials for their support through the course of the ordeal.

In an email to parents, the Baldwin County Public School System stated it was committed to the safety of students and transparency with parents.

“We wanted to reach out about an incident that happened this afternoon,” the statement read. “We had a student transported to the hospital after an altercation here at the school. Life Flight was called and extra emergency personnel were on hand, as well.”

Elberta High School Principal Branton Bailey said he will be keeping parents updated and urged the community to not engage in rumors.

Bailey requested if any parents have information or video of the incident they provide it to authorities.