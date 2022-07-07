A man who operated with the Mobile County Crossley Hills drug trafficking organization has been sentenced to life in federal prison for his role in the distribution of fentanyl which resulted in the death of 27-year-old Kelsey Johnston.

On June 30, U.S. District Judge Terry F. Moorer sentenced William “Whip” Owens, 55, to life after being convicted by a jury in March of drug crimes and his involvement with a drug trafficking organization. The jury found Owen’s role in the Crossley Hills’ distribution conspiracy of fentanyl, meth and heroin caused the death of Johnston. He has no opportunity for parole as it has been abolished in the federal justice system.

According to a release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Alabama, evidence established that Crossley Hills fueled a “substantial amount” of heroin distribution in Mobile County and also led to drug trafficking of heroin, fentanyl, meth, Xanax, oxycodone and oxymorphone throughout the Gulf Coast. These heroin sales led to numerous overdoses resulting in hospitalizations and deaths, including that of Johnston on October 11, 2018, at the Rode Way Inn, in Tillman’s Corner

In a press statement, U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello said, “Drug dealers who choose to distribute their poison in our communities will find a united front of federal, state, and local law enforcement officers who are dedicated to their aggressive investigation and prosecution. The coordination and commitment of the multiple agencies who investigated the case, and the skill of the prosecutors who brought justice in court, are a credit to those who stand with us against these criminals.”

According to trial testimony, Owens had Johnston injected with fentanyl as part of his desire to have sex with her. She immediately lost consciousness and began struggling to breathe. A Forensic Pathologist testified Johnston’s cause of death was due to the fentanyl reaction that resulted in Johnston’s lungs filling with fluid. Evidence also established neither Owens nor another participant sought any medical attention.