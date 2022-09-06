Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced that the city is officially slowing down its plans to renovate the Civic Center and redevelop the 22 acres around it, after developers have come forward with additional plans.

This announcement comes at about the same time the Planning Commission approved a master plan some have criticized and new zoning for the area, amid concerns from a downtown advocacy group. The Civic Center property is a special district and has never been zoned before.

Stimpson also made the announcement after members of the Mobile City Council debated about the property’s future during a pre-conference meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6. He cited a trip to Atlanta to view work done by an interested developer as one reason for requesting the delay.

District 2 Councilman William Carroll also asked for a delay to allow the city the possibility of bringing in a master planner for the development. He and District 6 Councilman Scott Jones both wondered if city leaders needed to put out a request for proposals for a master plan for the project.

“We rushed this through the process at the Planning Commission,” Carroll said. “I don’t even know how we subdivided it without council approval since that’s a council function. We’re setting a dangerous precedent with this because there are three areas that are considered special districts, including another area near the Civic Center property and the old Press-Register building on Water Street.”

While Carroll openly advocated for a “true master plan,” as opposed to what the Planning Commission did in approving a Populous plan for the redevelopment of the property as a master plan, Stimpson pushed back a bit, saying questions would remain unanswered, even with a master plan in place.

“We can do a master plan, but will it answer all of your questions? No,” Stimpson said. “We’ll consider a master plan, but I don’t think it will answer your questions or your concerns.”

Stimpson also called zoning of the property a “first step” in the process.

Nonetheless, Carroll believes a master plan will help guide the city in the process and help residents understand what is on the way.

Also at issue is a somewhat aggressive timeline the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has for the construction of a six-story office building on the site, near Canal Street. Executive Director of Public Works Jim DeLapp said the Corps is looking to break ground near the first of next year.

“It is ambitious, but we’ve laid it out in such a way to get it done,” he said.

Regardless of what a master plan might create, Stimpson seemed adamant that the Corps building, and the agency’s 800 employees, would need to be a part of the footprint. DeLapp echoed those sentiments, saying the city has heard from developers who are adamant that an office building would be needed to help anchor the project and activate the area.

“Nobody is saying this is a bad idea at all,” Carroll said. “I’m simply saying we need a master plan.”

District 5 Councilman Joel Daves said he was “frustrated” by the process, adding that a delay in the project would result in a bigger issue down the road.

“We’ve had multiple plans and the city has never taken any action on them,” he said. “Meanwhile, the building just sits over there getting crummier and crummier and crummier every single day. No matter what we do it’s going to antagonize some people. We can slow it down, but we’ll be in the same spot five years from now with a building that’s in even worse shape.”

Planning Commission questions

A downtown advocacy group took issue with the Planning Commission’s approval of architectural firm Populous’ ideas for the 22-acre Civic Center site as a full master plan.

A proposed plan introduced at the previous meeting was approved by the commission as a master plan. The proposal, introduced by Stimpson’s administration, includes splitting the property into six subdistricts, each with different height and use restrictions.

Carol Hunter, a spokesperson for the Downtown Mobile Alliance, said to her knowledge the Populous plan wasn’t meant to be a master plan and she’s surprised the commission moved to make it one at the meeting. She added that a proper master plan for the site should be drawn up by a firm with form-based code expertise in order for it to fall in line with the Downtown Development District, which relies on that type of design.

“I think that they realized apparently that the city code requires a master plan before they can approve zoning,” she said. “It goes without saying that a firm with expertise in form-based code should be the one to write the master plan. Apparently, it needed to be said.”

The master plan approved by the commission, Hunter said, misses the mark when it comes to a more walkable urban community.

“We had an opportunity to knit back the fabric of downtown to make it a walkable urban place,” she said. “So much of [the master plan] seems to be anti-urban with setbacks and large curb cuts.”

Another issue with the plan, Hunter said, is that any building material will be allowed, as it is currently written, although the Architectural Review Board (ARB) will still get a say in the process.

“It all has to be ARB approved,” she said. “It’s like they’re pushing off decisions to the ARB and those are only guidelines.”

Hunter also questioned the creation of five to six subdistricts within the downtown area when subdistricts already exist, and others within the same form-based code framework could be added.

While the commission approved both the new master plan and zoning, members did limit the number of curb cuts allowed on the property and limited the subdistrict closest to residents in the Church Street East neighborhood to a three-story height limit.

The item moves to the Mobile City Council agenda for a final decision as early as next Tuesday’s regular meeting.