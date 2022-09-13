Some Mobilians might believe they live a semi-charmed kind of life by residing in the Port City, and visitors will be able to share that feeling this New Year’s Eve.

That’s because alternative rock band Third Eye Blind will headline the 2022 edition of MoonPie Over Mobile, according to an announcement from Events Mobile honorary Chairman Fred Richardson at the City Council meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13. Richardson acknowledged the announcement comes at an earlier time this year, based on popular demand.

“We have heard complaints for years that we waited too long to announce the headliner,” he said. “We recognize those complaints from [Council President] C.J. Small and others were right from the start. If we can get more people out [to the event] we can make more money for the city.”

With about 100 days’ notice, the timing of the announcement allows more visitors to plan to attend the event, Richardson said. He credited the earlier announcement to a new board vision to plan for the event without waiting for the city to budget its money officially in October. The headliner, along with the earlier announcement, Richardson said, has Events Mobile anticipating a better turnout for 2022.

“We have time to get the word out,” he said. “We expect the largest crowd ever and we’re planning for that. The MoonPie Drop will be, by far, the most electrifying event in the city. If you want to be electrified, satisfied, this is going to give the people what they want.”

The Red Clay Strays and Levon Gray will open the concert, which will be preceded by a number of events typically associated with MoonPie Over Mobile, including a resolution wall, music by the Port City Secondliners and the Jukebox Brass Band.

The event will also include, as always, the cutting of the world’s largest edible MoonPie and a second line parade. The concert will end before midnight and a countdown will begin, preceding the dropping of the giant MoonPie from the top of the RSA Trustmark Building. The event will be capped by a fireworks display and a laser light show, according to a statement from Events Mobile.

This year’s event marks the 15th anniversary of MoonPie Over Mobile, which sprouted from an idea Richardson had while he was still a member of the Mobile CIty Council. He initially envisioned the event to be the largest in the central time zone, rivaling the ball drop in Times Square in New York City. He believes it has reached that goal.

“My initial premise was to create the biggest New Year’s Eve event in the time zone,” he said. “New York will beat us out, but we’re right there. We have done great. We’ve accomplished our goal.”

As for the headliner, Richardson said Third Eye Blind is one of the biggest acts the event has ever secured. He said it rivals when The O’Jays performed.

“It’s an act that’s going to get the people out,” he said.