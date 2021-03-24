You might not know Greg Cyprian by name but it’s almost certain you know his handiwork. He has been a giant in this community, both literally and figuratively, for decades now. Topping off at 6-foot-6 or more — I never asked specifically — Greg is usually easy to spot.

And you saw him everywhere. For good reason.

Working in the city’s Special Events Department, he’s assisted with most every positive development in the city’s cultural resurgence. If you’ve needed tents or blockades for festivals, Greg could get it done. Arts Alive, LoDa ArtWalk, BayFest, Chili Cook-Off, Brown Bag in Bienville, Gulf Coast Ethnic and Heritage Jazz Festival and more have benefited from his labor.

Most of all, his amiable and eager personality couldn’t be better suited for the job. Not content with his official capacity, he launched “Steppin’ Out,” an arts and entertainment periodical focused on Mobile’s Black community. He also founded the nonprofit Legacy 166, aimed at providing cultural and educational opportunities for youth, and was a member of the Gulf Coast Association of Black Journalists.

When I filled this column space with musings for a Mobile Performing Arts Walk of Fame in the sidewalk around the Saenger Theatre, Greg reached out to me. Running the venue at the time — after the Centre for the Living Arts ceded its management back to the city — he was eager to push the idea forward. Emphasis on the word “push.”

With head-spinning speed, Greg and I met with representatives from the city government, the Mobile Arts Council, the Downtown Business Alliance and more to get it done. It was easy to see how much he favored action over mere contemplation.

Sadly, an administrative change in Government Plaza killed the momentum. After Greg was reassigned to his previous duties, the Walk of Fame evaporated.

It was clear the New Orleans native and Wilberforce University alum threw himself headlong into Azalea City life, determined to make a positive impact. He has been someone you’re always glad to see. That’s why some worrisome news about Greg has been generally heartbreaking to everyone I’ve heard mention it.

Greg has fought for life the last few months, stricken with COVID-19. Rumors spread through Mobile cultural circles since at least January he was hospitalized and in dire shape, but concrete information was hard to find. My wife heard through a prayer group he was ill, but little else. Even members of his church were in the dark until very recently.

Those lurking concerns were clarified when a GoFundMe was recently launched aimed at raising funds for Greg’s “life-threatening and life-altering experience.” Aside from the bills for months of the most intensive medical care possible, the page referenced “many months and perhaps years of rehabilitation and support” needed moving forward, including “purchase of a handicap-accessible van.”

As of this deadline, the page has raised nearly $14,000 of the $100,000 goal. A look at the non-anonymous donors testifies to the impact Greg has had on Mobile. Leaders from the public sector, elected officials on various levels, activists, arts community denizens, former city staffers, professors, media members and a wide swath of folks who make this place hum have chipped in.

Those wishing to donate can send checks or money orders to Gregory Cyprian Assistance Fund, PO Box 6781, Mobile, AL 36660. You can also search for his name on GoFundMe.com.

Greg has done so much for so many and without undue care for elbowing his way into the limelight. If we had a city full of Greg Cyprians, this would be a far, far more energized — and taller — town.

If Mobile truly has the heart it likes to boast about, it will show here.

If spring fever and vaccination have you feeling adventuresome, direct that energy in a creative direction. The Mobile Museum of Art (4850 Museum Drive) has a target for you.

Painting instructor Bronco Sloan returns to teach a landscape acrylic class on Thursdays, April 1 through May 6, 6-8 p.m. The cost is $105 for members, $145 for the public.

If you want to get your hands even dirtier, try Beginning Throwing on the Pottery Wheel. That runs Thursdays, April 29 through Jun 4, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or Tuesdays, May 4 through June 8, 5:30-8 p.m. The cost is $165 for members, $205 for the public.

There’s also an intermediate-level pottery class, Thursdays, April 1 through May 6, 5:30-8 p.m. The cost is $165 for members, $205 for the public.

Go to mobilemuseumofart.com for more info.

