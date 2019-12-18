A pair of Mobile cultural leaders passed away in mid-December leaving a community reeling in the sudden absences.

Architect Nicholas Holmes III died Dec. 12 at an University of Alabama at Birmingham hospital. The son of a noted architect, the UMS-Wright and Auburn University graduate entered practice with his father.

Holmes served as a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), the Historic Mobile Preservation Society and on the boards of the Mobile Historic Development Commission, the city of Mobile Architectural Review Board, the Barton Academy Foundation, the History Museum of Mobile and the Mobile Museum of Art. He was recently honored as Architect of the Year by the Mobile AIA.

Holmes was a cornerstone of Mobile’s rich architectural history community. His presence is abundant in the current Mobile Museum of Art exhibit “From Fort to Port & Beyond,” on display until April 19.

Holmes received numerous awards and honors. He published many articles and book reviews and was a musician and visual artist.

Holmes was 67 years old.

Samuel “Russ” Adams passed away Dec. 13 following a brief illness. He was chiefly known as proprietor of downtown’s Bienville Books from 2002 until 2018.

A Mobile native, Adams earned a B.F.A in illustration at Parsons School of Design in New York, then later an M.F.A. in dramatic writing at New York University. He won two screenwriting awards in the University of South Alabama’s Eugene Walter Writers Fest — honorable mention in 2004 and first place in 2005. He was a finalist in the 2000 Carl Sautter Memorial Screenwriting Competition in Los Angeles.

Adams served on the board of the Mobile Arts Council (MAC) and was former president of Friends of the Mobile Public Library. Former MAC Director Shellie Teague recalled seeing him working LoDa ArtWalk while using a walker following knee surgery.

Adams created paintings, graphics and illustrations professionally and for friends. He did graphic designs for The New York Times and was an adjunct professor in illustration and graphic design at Spring Hill College.

Adams collected both books and art. His home was filled with the works of local artists and of friends from New York and Los Angeles, along with some of his own pieces.

Adams was 62.

Local singers perform at White House

University of Mobile’s (UM) Voices of Mobile, a vocal ensemble from the Alabama School of the Arts, sang Christmas songs in the White House on Dec. 10 while special guests of the president toured the building.

UM President Lonnie Burnett accompanied the ensemble on the trip to Washington.

Dean of the Alabama School of the Arts and professor of music Al Miller described the trip as one that stood out for the internationally touring ensemble.