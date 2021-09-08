Photo | Mike Kittrell

UMS-Wright’s Terry Curtis is in his 22nd season as the Bulldogs’ head football coach. In recent years he has also added athletics director duties to his role at the school. Success has been at the forefront of his time at the school, regardless of the role. That’s especially true in football, as he has led UMS to eight state championships and more than a few milestone victories. Last Friday night in the Bulldogs’ 52-0 win over LeFlore, Curtis picked up his 250th victory at the school. It is his 305th game at UMS. He discussed the win and his time at UMS.

Q: What does reaching that milestone mean to you?

A: It’s just satisfying because there have been a lot of people involved — a lot of players, a lot of coaches and administration. When you do something like that it’s kind of a joint celebration, or whatever you want to call it. There’s a lot of people involved with it.

Q: Is there any way to pick a favorite win out of 250 wins?

A: The first one was a favorite. Of course, the state championship games were all big ones. The game last year with Pike Road was a big one. I could probably name one or two every year that were big ones. Beating our rival St. Paul’s, those are always good ones.

Q: Speaking of St. Paul’s, that game is coming up this week? If you win, it would be 251. That would be a good one for 251 wouldn’t it?

A: Yep, that would be a real good one for 251. I don’t like it (rivalry) quite as much being in the same region with them, but I like opening or ending the year with them. It either got you ready for the playoffs or you found out real quick where you were. A lot of people like playing it first and getting it over with, but I kind of like playing it last. Once St. Paul’s got pretty good, the game was important but it got you ready for the playoffs or thinking about the playoffs because both of us were usually in the playoffs.

Q: What do you like most about your time at UMS?

A: Just the relationship with the fans and parents and players and the administration. It’s a great place to work and they’ve been really good to me. I think I put a pretty good product on the field for them and me being the AD added some responsibility, but I’ve enjoyed doing that part of it too.